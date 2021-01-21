Everything You Need for the Big Game on Feb. 7

Football fans, Super Bowl LV will be here soon! After Sunday, we will find out which two teams -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs -- will make their way to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida, on Feb. 7. What we do know is that The Weeknd will take the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the National Anthem before kickoff.

Although we won't see a packed stadium or head to the nearest sports bar to cheer on our favorite NFL team this season, we can still watch the big game at home or have a small, safe and socially distant gathering if permitted.

To ensure you have the entertaining essentials for Sunday, Feb. 7, ET Style has gathered a selection of staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking from the perfect chip and dip bowl to a smart TV with crystal clear display.

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. BUY NOW

Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR Walmart Samsung 65" 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the Super Bowl, consider this new Samsung 65" television with 4K Crystal UHD resolution. This smart TV has a Universal Guide that lets you organize streaming and live TV content all in one place. Hurry, there's only a few left at Walmart! $667.99 AT WALMART BUY NOW

CBS All Access Subscription CBS All Access CBS All Access Subscription Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS. Sign up for a CBS All Access subscription to watch the game live, along with access to hit shows, movies, CBS live TV and original series, which you can stream across all screens. New subscribers get a free one-week trial. Choose from two plans: limited commercials for $5.99 per month or commercial free for $9.99 per month. STARTING $5.99/MONTH AT CBS ALL ACCESS BUY NOW

BP. Comfy Top & Comfy Joggers Nordstrom BP. Comfy Top & Comfy Joggers Stay comfy while you watch the game at home in this stylish tie-dye matching loungewear set from BP. Great for those who are mostly there for the food and drinks. $39 AT NORDSTROM (TOP) BUY NOW $39 AT NORDSTROM (JOGGERS) BUY NOW

Stream The Weeknd Amazon Stream The Weeknd The Weeknd is set to perform on America's biggest stage at the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Stream the award-winning musician's latest album, 'After Hours,' featuring the hit single, "Blinding Lights," to get ready for the highly-anticipated performance. $11.49 AT AMAZON (THE WEEKND, 'AFTER HOURS') BUY NOW

Stream H.E.R. Amazon Stream H.E.R. H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" before kickoff. Stream the acclaimed musician's latest single, "Damage." $1.29 AT AMAZON (H.E.R., "DAMAGE") BUY NOW

Stream Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church Amazon Stream Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will kick off the Super Bowl and sing the national anthem. Stream Sullivan's new album, 'Heaux Tales,' and Church's latest single, "Hell Of A View." $9.99 AT AMAZON (JAZMINE SULLIVAN, 'HEAUX TALES') BUY NOW $1.29 AT AMAZON (ERIC CHURCH, "HELL OF A VIEW") BUY NOW

Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS.

