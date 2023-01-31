Shopping

Get Ready for Rihanna's Halftime Show With Game Day Merch: Shop Limited Edition Styles Before Super Bowl LVII

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Rihanna Savage X game day collection
Savage X

If you're anything like us, the best part of the Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the halftime show. Whether or not you actually enjoy watching football, be sure to have your calendar marked for Sunday, February 12 to see Rihanna's first live performance in five years. 

While we wait for Rihanna to reclaim her rightful place on the pop star throne, you can get game day-ready by shopping all things Rih Rih. From her Savage X collection and official NFL merch to our favorite albums and Fenty Beauty products, we've rounded up everything you need to get your game face on.

Shop Savage X Game Day

Want your merch in time for the big game? Be sure to place your Savage X Fenty or Fenty Beauty order by Wednesday, February 1 for standard shipping or Tuesday, February 7 with express shipping. For Fanatics orders, items have either free next-day shipping or ship standard by February 9; be sure to note shipping dates at checkout.

Below, shop everything you need to rep Team Fenty this Super Bowl Sunday. For more info on Super Bowl LVII, check out Rihanna's interview with ET about her upcoming show and How To Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Without Cable

LVII Beanie
LVII Beanie
Savage X
LVII Beanie

Rep Rih all winter long in this cozy knit beanie. Choose from hot pink, black or this rich chocolate brown color.

$45$35
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$33
AT FANATICS
Women's Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey
Women's Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey
Fanatics
Women's Game Day LVII Cropped Athletic Mesh Jersey

Show your Team Fenty spirit with a cropped jersey — also available in plus sizes.

$70
LVII Cotton Boxers
LVII Cotton Boxers
Savage X
LVII Cotton Boxers

Consider these football-adorned boxers your lucky underwear for the big game — available in black or white.

$33$25
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$33
AT FANATICS
Gloss Bomb Universal Luminizer: Showstopp'r Edition
Gloss Bomb Universal Luminizer: Showstopp'r Edition
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Luminizer: Showstopp'r Edition

The same high-shine, non-sticky gloss bomb we know and love, in a shimmering new mauve shade and adorable packaging.

$20
LVII Hoodie
LVII Hoodie
Savage X
LVII Hoodie

Keep it cozy in this "Property of Fenty" fleece hoodie, complete with a kangaroo pocket and LVII insignia graphic print on the back.

$113$90
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$113
AT FANATICS
LVII Sweatpant
LVII Sweatpant
Savage X
LVII Sweatpant

Make it a matching set with these ultra-soft cuffed sweatpants — also available in black.

$100$80
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$100
AT FANATICS
LVII Tube Top
LVII Tube Top
Savage X
LVII Tube Top

You'll be the best-dressed at any Super Bowl party in this baby blue cropped tube top.

$50$40
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$50
AT FANATICS
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket
Fanatics
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket

Made to look like a coach's jacket, this midweight topper is embroidered with FENTY USA on the back.

$120
LVII Hat
LVII Hat
Savage X
LVII Hat

Choose between white, black or blue color schemes for this Fenty baseball cap.

$50$40
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$40
AT FANATICS
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt
Fanatics
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt

This hand graphic tee features an inspiring quote from RiRi.

$45
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too! 

$38
LVII Bandana
LVII Bandana
Savage X
LVII Bandana

This Savage X bandana can be worn so many different ways — as a headscarf, wrist tie, purse accessory or even as a top.

$40$30
WITH XTRA VIP MEMBERSHIP AT SAVAGE X
$25
AT FANATICS
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie
Fanatics
FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie

Available in black or white, this hoodie features a graphic of Rihanna's iconic hand holding up a football.

$120
Anti on Apple Music
Anti on Apple Music
Apple Music
Anti on Apple Music

Brush up on Rihanna's most recent jams by streaming her 2017 album, Anti.

$11/MONTH
Unapologetic Vinyl
Unapologetic Vinyl
Amazon
Unapologetic Vinyl

Or jam out to some classics with her 2012 hit record Unapologetic.

$29

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: A Timeline of Their Musical Romance

Rihanna Shares First Glimpse of Her and A$AP Rocky’s Son in Adorable TikTok Clip

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Without Cable

Rihanna Teases What to Expect in Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna on Motherhood, New Music and the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Download

Rihanna Admits She's 'Nervous' for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Inside Rihanna’s Road to Performing at Super Bowl LVII

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are All Smiles Ahead of Super Bowl Announcement