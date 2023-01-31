Get Ready for Rihanna's Halftime Show With Game Day Merch: Shop Limited Edition Styles Before Super Bowl LVII
If you're anything like us, the best part of the Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the halftime show. Whether or not you actually enjoy watching football, be sure to have your calendar marked for Sunday, February 12 to see Rihanna's first live performance in five years.
While we wait for Rihanna to reclaim her rightful place on the pop star throne, you can get game day-ready by shopping all things Rih Rih. From her Savage X collection and official NFL merch to our favorite albums and Fenty Beauty products, we've rounded up everything you need to get your game face on.
Want your merch in time for the big game? Be sure to place your Savage X Fenty or Fenty Beauty order by Wednesday, February 1 for standard shipping or Tuesday, February 7 with express shipping. For Fanatics orders, items have either free next-day shipping or ship standard by February 9; be sure to note shipping dates at checkout.
Below, shop everything you need to rep Team Fenty this Super Bowl Sunday. For more info on Super Bowl LVII, check out Rihanna's interview with ET about her upcoming show and How To Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Without Cable.
Rep Rih all winter long in this cozy knit beanie. Choose from hot pink, black or this rich chocolate brown color.
Show your Team Fenty spirit with a cropped jersey — also available in plus sizes.
Consider these football-adorned boxers your lucky underwear for the big game — available in black or white.
The same high-shine, non-sticky gloss bomb we know and love, in a shimmering new mauve shade and adorable packaging.
Keep it cozy in this "Property of Fenty" fleece hoodie, complete with a kangaroo pocket and LVII insignia graphic print on the back.
Make it a matching set with these ultra-soft cuffed sweatpants — also available in black.
You'll be the best-dressed at any Super Bowl party in this baby blue cropped tube top.
Made to look like a coach's jacket, this midweight topper is embroidered with FENTY USA on the back.
This hand graphic tee features an inspiring quote from RiRi.
If you're going to try anything from Fenty Skin, we highly recommend the Hydra Vizor. The sunscreen-moisturizer combo is truly lightweight and blends seamlessly onto the skin without leaving a white cast. It smells incredible, and it's refillable, too!
This Savage X bandana can be worn so many different ways — as a headscarf, wrist tie, purse accessory or even as a top.
Available in black or white, this hoodie features a graphic of Rihanna's iconic hand holding up a football.
Brush up on Rihanna's most recent jams by streaming her 2017 album, Anti.
Or jam out to some classics with her 2012 hit record Unapologetic.
