It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is just a few days away.

It doesn't matter if you’re cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or if you're a Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast, every true football fan knows you have to show your unwavering support for the team — win or lose. So to get you prepared before Super Bowl LVII arrives, we've rounded up some of our favorite jerseys and merch for the top two teams (and Rihanna's Halftime Show).

Maybe you plan to keep Super Bowl Sunday chill by watching the game from the comfort of your couch. In that case, you'll want the perfect fleece blanket and a cozy hoodie that shows off your team spirit. Or perhaps you'll be out celebrating the big game day with friends or at a local bar. We've found jerseys, t-shirts and more that you can still get, even as the days before the Super Bowl wind down. We've sleuthed the web for gear you can get in time (and some you'll want to keep rocking even after the season ender).

Ahead, shop ET's favorite and unique NFL Super Bowl gear that you can sport at your Super Bowl party on February 12. And, bonus, we've also included products featuring more beloved teams that you can sport all year long.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Merch

Pets First Dog Tee Amazon Pets First Dog Tee Does your furry friend watch all the football games with you? Then they're a fan too. Help them show their love of the game with this Kansas City dog shirt. $11 Shop Now

Best Philadelphia Eagles Merch

Foco Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler Amazon Foco Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler This Eagles backpack cooler can hold up to 36 cans. Plus, it's about the same size as an average backpack. So you don't have to deal with carrying a bulky bag in the stadium parking lot. $50 Shop Now

Other Teams to Shop

They didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but they deserve your support nonetheless. Here are the teams that made it to the playoffs and barely missed the cut.

Best San Francisco 49ers Merch

Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie Amazon Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie Wear it on game day or pull it on the next time you're running errands on a chilly morning. You'll get plenty of use out of this cozy hoodie that shows your team spirit. $59 $54 Shop Now

Best New York Giants Merch

Best Dallas Cowboys Merch

Best Buffalo Bills Merch

YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster Amazon YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster These 3D coasters of the Buffalo Bills Stadium are the perfect addition to any living room or den. We know any Bills fans would use this well after the season ends. $20 $14 Shop Now

Best Jacksonville Jaguars Merch

Best Cincinnati Bengals Merch

