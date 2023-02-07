Shopping

The Best Last-Minute Merch for the 2023 Super Bowl: Jerseys, Jackets, Coolers and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is just a few days away.

It doesn't matter if you’re cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or if you're a Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast, every true football fan knows you have to show your unwavering support for the team — win or lose. So to get you prepared before  Super Bowl LVII arrives, we've rounded up some of our favorite jerseys and merch for the top two teams (and Rihanna's Halftime Show).

Maybe you plan to keep Super Bowl Sunday chill by watching the game from the comfort of your couch. In that case, you'll want the perfect fleece blanket and a cozy hoodie that shows off your team spirit. Or perhaps you'll be out celebrating the big game day with friends or at a local bar. We've found jerseys, t-shirts and more that you can still get, even as the days before the Super Bowl wind down. We've sleuthed the web for gear you can get in time (and some you'll want to keep rocking even after the season ender).

Ahead, shop ET's favorite and unique NFL Super Bowl gear that you can sport at your Super Bowl party on February 12. And, bonus, we've also included products featuring more beloved teams that you can sport all year long.

Best Kansas City Chiefs Merch

Fanatic Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Women's Inverted Legend Jersey
Fanatic Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Women's Inverted Legend Jersey
Fanatic
Fanatic Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Women's Inverted Legend Jersey

The inverted colors on this Chief's jersey create a unique look that fans will instantly recognize. 

$100
Pets First Dog Tee
Pets First Dog Tee
Amazon
Pets First Dog Tee

Does your furry friend watch all the football games with you? Then they're a fan too. Help them show their love of the game with this Kansas City dog shirt.

$11
Rico Industries NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game
Amazon
Rico Industries NFL Kansas City Chiefs Peg Tic Tac Toe Game

Distract yourself when the refs are taking too long to make a call by playing this Kansas City Chief's tic tac toe game. 

$15$12
For Bare Feet NFL Pro Stripe Infant Bootie Socks
For Bare Feet NFL Pro Stripe Infant Bootie Socks
Amazon
For Bare Feet NFL Pro Stripe Infant Bootie Socks

Start their love of football early with these absolutely adorable Chiefs baby booties. 

$20
Foco Unisex-Adult NFL Multi-Use Neck Gaiter
Foco Unisex-Adult NFL Multi-Use Neck Gaiter
Amazon
Foco Unisex-Adult NFL Multi-Use Neck Gaiter

The neck gaiter has all kinds of uses. Use it as your typical scarf, try it as a headband or pull it over your mouth on cold days.

$15
SOAR NFL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
SOAR NFL XL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
SOAR NFL Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Play some tunes at your next tailgate party with this Kansas City inspired Bluetooth speaker. 

$40$38

Best Philadelphia Eagles Merch

Fanatics A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey
Fanatics A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey
Amazon
Fanatics A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Game Jersey

With built-in panels, you won't overheat in this breathable jersey. You can layer underneath the jersey to stay warm on cold days, just be sure to buy a size or two larger.

$130
YouTheFan NFL Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set
YouTheFan NFL Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set
Amazon
YouTheFan NFL Spirit Series 3-Piece BBQ Set

Why BBQ with a regular spatula and tongs when you can upgrade to these Eagles-themed utensils? The three-piece set includes a spatula, tongs and grill fork all with an Eagles handle.

$60$43
Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles '47 Super Bowl LVII Pom Knit Hat
Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles '47 Super Bowl LVII Pom Knit Hat
Fanatics
Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles '47 Super Bowl LVII Pom Knit Hat

We think the Super Bowl logo adds some extra flare to this Philadelphia Eagles beanie. 

$36
Foco Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
Foco Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler
Amazon
Foco Soft-Sided Backpack Cooler

This Eagles backpack cooler can hold up to 36 cans. Plus, it's about the same size as an average backpack. So you don't have to deal with carrying a bulky bag in the stadium parking lot. 

$50
Northwest NFL Philadelphia Eagles Gridiron Fleece Throw
Northwest NFL Philadelphia Eagles Gridiron Fleece Throw
Amazon
Northwest NFL Philadelphia Eagles Gridiron Fleece Throw

Be prepared if it's cold on game day with this large cozy blanket. Feel free to hide underneath it if the game gets a little too intense. 

$30
Philadelphia Eagles Tervis Super Bowl LVII 30oz. Tumbler
Philadelphia Eagles Tervis Super Bowl LVII 30oz. Tumbler
Fanatics
Philadelphia Eagles Tervis Super Bowl LVII 30oz. Tumbler

Just imagine how good you'll feel sipping your beverage out of this Philadelphia Eagles tumbler during the Super Bowl.

$45

Other Teams to Shop

They didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but they deserve your support nonetheless. Here are the teams that made it to the playoffs and barely missed the cut.

Best San Francisco 49ers Merch

BaubleBar San Francisco 49ers NFL Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar San Francisco 49ers NFL Logo Gold Hoops
BaubleBar
BaubleBar San Francisco 49ers NFL Logo Gold Hoops

With these glitzy gold hoop earrings, you can spell out your sports fandom -- literally. 

$48
Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie
Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie
Amazon
Team Fan 49ers Fleece Hoodie

Wear it on game day or pull it on the next time you're running errands on a chilly morning. You'll get plenty of use out of this cozy hoodie that shows your team spirit.

$59$54
WEAR by Erin Andrews San Francisco 49ers Gloves and Scarf
WEAR by Erin Andrews San Francisco 49ers Gloves and Scarf
Fanatics
WEAR by Erin Andrews San Francisco 49ers Gloves and Scarf

Stay toasty on the coldest of game days with this adorable scarf and glove combo made by Erin Andrews. 

$50$37

Best New York Giants Merch

Fanatics NY Giants Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Fanatics NY Giants Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket
Fanatics
Fanatics NY Giants Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket

Stay warm while supporting your favorite team in this soft pullover from Fanatics. If you purchase this cozy zip-on, Fanatics suggests ordering a size larger than you'd normally wear for this jacket.

$115
Foco NFL Team Logo Hooded Face Cover
Foco NFL Team Logo Hooded Face Cover
Amazon
Foco NFL Team Logo Hooded Face Cover

If you're a Giants fan that lives in the great state of New York, you know it can get cold during football season. Be ready for games on the coldest days with this face cover featuring the NY logo. 

$35
Foco New York Giants Stackable Blocks Game
Foco New York Giants Stackable Blocks Game
Amazon
Foco New York Giants Stackable Blocks Game

Take your competitiveness off the field and to the tailgate with this fun game sporting red and blue colored blocks for the Giants.

$25$22

Best Dallas Cowboys Merch

Fanatic Dallas Cowboys The Pick and Roll Full-Snap Jacket
Fanatic Dallas Cowboys The Pick and Roll Full-Snap Jacket
Fanatic
Fanatic Dallas Cowboys The Pick and Roll Full-Snap Jacket

You already have opinions on their plays and now you can look like one of the Dallas Cowboys coaches wearing this satin-finish jacket. 

$140
Northwest NFL Dallas Cowboys Cloud Pillow
Northwest NFL Dallas Cowboys Cloud Pillow
Amazon
Northwest NFL Dallas Cowboys Cloud Pillow

This Cowboys pillow does more than just look great on your couch. It can comfort you too, like when you need to scream into something after a fumbled ball. 

$40$28

Best Buffalo Bills Merch

BaubleBar Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
Buffalo Bills Statement Studs
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Buffalo Bills Statement Studs

These studs are more than just a statement of your loyalty to the Bills. They're absolutely gorgeous. Royal blue, red, and navy blue have never looked better. 

$48$38
WITH CODE NFL20
Fanatics Buffalo Bills Plush Raschel Throw
Buffalo Bills 50'' x 60'' Plush Raschel Throw
Fanatics
Fanatics Buffalo Bills Plush Raschel Throw

This Bills blanket looks extra cozy. Personally, we just want to wear it like a cape come gameday. 

$48
YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster
YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster
Amazon
YouTheFan NFL 3D StadiumView Coaster

These 3D coasters of the Buffalo Bills Stadium are the perfect addition to any living room or den. We know any Bills fans would use this well after the season ends.

$20$14

Best Jacksonville Jaguars Merch

Fanatics Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Home Game Jersey
Fanatics Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Home Game Jersey
Fanatics
Fanatics Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars Home Game Jersey

If you have a favorite player on the team, grab one of their jerseys to wear on the big day. Consider the one, which is quarterback Trevor Lawrence's jersey.

$130
Fanatics Jacksonville Jaguars Enforcer Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket
Fanatics Jacksonville Jaguars Enforcer Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket
Fanatics
Fanatics Jacksonville Jaguars Enforcer Satin Varsity Full-Snap Jacket

The satin finish on this jacket puts a nice spin on the classic varsity jacket aesthetic. 

$130
BaubleBar Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Gold Tennis Bracelet
Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Gold Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Gold Tennis Bracelet

When it comes to game day celebrations, it's all about the details and this tennis bracelet is the perfect detail to add to your sports wardrobe. 

$48

Best Cincinnati Bengals Merch

WinCraft Cincinnati Bengals Welcome Home
WinCraft Cincinnati Bengals Welcome Home
Amazon
WinCraft Cincinnati Bengals Welcome Home

Do you host Monday night football parties each year? Everyone will know they're at the right house when you have this flag on display.

$17
Fanatics Cincinnati Bengals Pom Knit Hat
Fanatics Cincinnati Bengals Pom Knit Hat
Fanatics
Fanatics Cincinnati Bengals Pom Knit Hat

This pom knit hat is sure to keep your head warm during the coldest of game days.

$28
Tervis Triple Walled NFL Bengals Insulated Tumbler
Tervis Triple Walled NFL Bengals Insulated Tumbler
Amazon
Tervis Triple Walled NFL Bengals Insulated Tumbler

This versatile tumbler is perfect for keeping your chilled drinks cold and your warm drinks toasty. Plus, we think your morning coffee tastes a little bit better with your favorite team on your cup. 

$43

