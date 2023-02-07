The Best Last-Minute Merch for the 2023 Super Bowl: Jerseys, Jackets, Coolers and More
It’s that time of year again: The Super Bowl is just a few days away.
It doesn't matter if you’re cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs or if you're a Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast, every true football fan knows you have to show your unwavering support for the team — win or lose. So to get you prepared before Super Bowl LVII arrives, we've rounded up some of our favorite jerseys and merch for the top two teams (and Rihanna's Halftime Show).
Maybe you plan to keep Super Bowl Sunday chill by watching the game from the comfort of your couch. In that case, you'll want the perfect fleece blanket and a cozy hoodie that shows off your team spirit. Or perhaps you'll be out celebrating the big game day with friends or at a local bar. We've found jerseys, t-shirts and more that you can still get, even as the days before the Super Bowl wind down. We've sleuthed the web for gear you can get in time (and some you'll want to keep rocking even after the season ender).
Ahead, shop ET's favorite and unique NFL Super Bowl gear that you can sport at your Super Bowl party on February 12. And, bonus, we've also included products featuring more beloved teams that you can sport all year long.
Best Kansas City Chiefs Merch
The inverted colors on this Chief's jersey create a unique look that fans will instantly recognize.
Does your furry friend watch all the football games with you? Then they're a fan too. Help them show their love of the game with this Kansas City dog shirt.
Distract yourself when the refs are taking too long to make a call by playing this Kansas City Chief's tic tac toe game.
Start their love of football early with these absolutely adorable Chiefs baby booties.
The neck gaiter has all kinds of uses. Use it as your typical scarf, try it as a headband or pull it over your mouth on cold days.
Play some tunes at your next tailgate party with this Kansas City inspired Bluetooth speaker.
Best Philadelphia Eagles Merch
With built-in panels, you won't overheat in this breathable jersey. You can layer underneath the jersey to stay warm on cold days, just be sure to buy a size or two larger.
Why BBQ with a regular spatula and tongs when you can upgrade to these Eagles-themed utensils? The three-piece set includes a spatula, tongs and grill fork all with an Eagles handle.
We think the Super Bowl logo adds some extra flare to this Philadelphia Eagles beanie.
This Eagles backpack cooler can hold up to 36 cans. Plus, it's about the same size as an average backpack. So you don't have to deal with carrying a bulky bag in the stadium parking lot.
Be prepared if it's cold on game day with this large cozy blanket. Feel free to hide underneath it if the game gets a little too intense.
Just imagine how good you'll feel sipping your beverage out of this Philadelphia Eagles tumbler during the Super Bowl.
Other Teams to Shop
They didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but they deserve your support nonetheless. Here are the teams that made it to the playoffs and barely missed the cut.
Best San Francisco 49ers Merch
With these glitzy gold hoop earrings, you can spell out your sports fandom -- literally.
Wear it on game day or pull it on the next time you're running errands on a chilly morning. You'll get plenty of use out of this cozy hoodie that shows your team spirit.
Stay toasty on the coldest of game days with this adorable scarf and glove combo made by Erin Andrews.
Best New York Giants Merch
Stay warm while supporting your favorite team in this soft pullover from Fanatics. If you purchase this cozy zip-on, Fanatics suggests ordering a size larger than you'd normally wear for this jacket.
If you're a Giants fan that lives in the great state of New York, you know it can get cold during football season. Be ready for games on the coldest days with this face cover featuring the NY logo.
Take your competitiveness off the field and to the tailgate with this fun game sporting red and blue colored blocks for the Giants.
Best Dallas Cowboys Merch
You already have opinions on their plays and now you can look like one of the Dallas Cowboys coaches wearing this satin-finish jacket.
This Cowboys pillow does more than just look great on your couch. It can comfort you too, like when you need to scream into something after a fumbled ball.
Best Buffalo Bills Merch
These studs are more than just a statement of your loyalty to the Bills. They're absolutely gorgeous. Royal blue, red, and navy blue have never looked better.
This Bills blanket looks extra cozy. Personally, we just want to wear it like a cape come gameday.
These 3D coasters of the Buffalo Bills Stadium are the perfect addition to any living room or den. We know any Bills fans would use this well after the season ends.
Best Jacksonville Jaguars Merch
If you have a favorite player on the team, grab one of their jerseys to wear on the big day. Consider the one, which is quarterback Trevor Lawrence's jersey.
The satin finish on this jacket puts a nice spin on the classic varsity jacket aesthetic.
When it comes to game day celebrations, it's all about the details and this tennis bracelet is the perfect detail to add to your sports wardrobe.
Best Cincinnati Bengals Merch
Do you host Monday night football parties each year? Everyone will know they're at the right house when you have this flag on display.
This pom knit hat is sure to keep your head warm during the coldest of game days.
This versatile tumbler is perfect for keeping your chilled drinks cold and your warm drinks toasty. Plus, we think your morning coffee tastes a little bit better with your favorite team on your cup.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez to Star With Ben Affleck in Dunkin' Super Bowl Ad
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung, and Best Buy
The Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of All Time!
Samsung Super Bowl TV Deals: Shop The Best Discounts On Top TV Models
Relive Every Super Bowl Halftime Performance From the Last 22 Years
Alicia Silverstone Reprises 'Clueless' Role, Reunites With a Co-Star
How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Live Without Cable on February 12