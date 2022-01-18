Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13
Football fans, your time has come -- Super Bowl LVI is almost here in just under a month away! While the NFL Conference Championship games are still going, we don't yet know who will make their way to Inglewood, California on Feb. 13 to go head to head for the 56th Super Bowl 2022 victory. And as SoFi Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your viewing needs.
We already know that Dr, Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will kick off the half-time show. As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from artists who have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. albums combined.
While we'll be seeing a packed stadium again for the big game, some of will head to the nearest sports bar to cheer on our favorite NFL team this season. We can still watch the big game at home or have a small, safe and socially distant Super Bowl party.
To ensure you have the proper entertaining essentials for Sunday, Feb. 13, ET Style gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From the perfect chip and dip bowl and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here.
Shop all of our picks below.
Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13 on CBS.
