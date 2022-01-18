Everything You Need to Entertain for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13

Football fans, your time has come -- Super Bowl LVI is almost here in just under a month away! While the NFL Conference Championship games are still going, we don't yet know who will make their way to Inglewood, California on Feb. 13 to go head to head for the 56th Super Bowl 2022 victory. And as SoFi Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your viewing needs.

We already know that Dr, Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will kick off the half-time show. As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from artists who have a total of 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. albums combined.

While we'll be seeing a packed stadium again for the big game, some of will head to the nearest sports bar to cheer on our favorite NFL team this season. We can still watch the big game at home or have a small, safe and socially distant Super Bowl party.

To ensure you have the proper entertaining essentials for Sunday, Feb. 13, ET Style gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From the perfect chip and dip bowl and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here.

Shop all of our picks below.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung via Best Buy 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.) $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide. $1,000 $950 Buy Now

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV Will the Super Bowl be broadcast in 4K this year? No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants. $1,100 $900 Buy Now

Drizly Alcohol Delivery Drizly Drizly Alcohol Delivery For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. Drizly partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. $5 OFF YOUR FIRST ORDER Buy Now

CBS All Access Subscription CBS All Access CBS All Access Subscription Super Bowl LV will air Sunday, Feb. 7 on CBS. Sign up for a CBS All Access subscription to watch the game live, along with access to hit shows, movies, CBS live TV and original series, which you can stream across all screens. New subscribers get a free one-week trial. Choose from two plans: limited commercials for $5.99 per month or commercial free for $9.99 per month. STARTING $6/MONTH AT CBS ALL ACCESS Buy Now

Super Bowl LVI will air Sunday, Feb. 13 on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More

The Best Deals on TVs to Shop Ahead of the Super Bowl 2022

The Best Air Fryer Deals: Save on Cosori, Dash, Ninja and More

Janet Jackson Addresses Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy in New Documentary

Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal in Doc Trailer