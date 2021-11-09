A subscription to Disney+ is only $1.99 for a limited time! The streaming app announced new subscribers can sign up for Disney+ for just under $2 for one month from now through Nov. 14.

The exciting limited-time offer is part of Disney+ Day, officially on Nov. 12, in celebration of the streaming giant's two-year anniversary. On Disney+ Day the app will release a bevy of new content across its brands -- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. This includes two blockbuster hits that'll be available to stream on the app -- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Simu Liu, Awkwafina) and Jungle Cruise (Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt). There are many more titles to get excited about including new holiday movies and series, like Home Sweet Home Alone, Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Olaf Presents and Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett.

Sign Up for Disney+

Disney+ Day will also introduce IMAX Enhanced on the app. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and other select Marvel Cinematic Universe films will be available to stream in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio for the ultimate movie theater experience right at home. This means subscribers will see up to 26 percent more picture for select sequences -- in other words, more on-screen action!

In addition to Shang-Chi, the Marvel movies that'll get the IMAX treatment starting on Nov. 12 are Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Another Disney+ Day offer we're excited about is happening on shopDisney. All Disney+ subscribers will receive free shipping from Nov. 12 to 14. Right now, shoppers can get new customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Note, the $1.99 deal applies for one month. It is only applicable for new Disney+ subscribers. After the one-month promotional offer, subscribers will be charged the regular fee of $7.99 per month.

RELATED CONTENT:

Disney Plus Day Is November 12: Here's What's New

Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021

The Best Disney Advent Calendars for 2021 You Can Gift Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals on Streaming Devices

The Best Movies of 2021 So Far and Where They Are Streaming