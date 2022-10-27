Shop Disney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2022

Well hot dog! The holidays are nearly here, and shopDisney has released its 2022 holiday ornaments collection. While you’re enjoying all things fall, including pumpkin spice lattes and cozy scented candles, get started on designing your Christmas tree early this year, with festive Disney-themed ornaments and other holiday decor to dress up your home with Disney magic.

With code SHIPMAGIC , shoppers can get free shipping on orders over $75.



Whether you're a huge fan of Disneyland pretzels, Disney classics like 101 Dalmations or you and your kids still can't get enough of Frozen, there's a holiday ornament from the collection you're bound to be excited about.



While you kickstart your holiday ornament shopping, be sure to check out our expansive 2022 holiday gift guide. We've already begun to gather thoughtful gifts for loved ones with a variety of product categories and price ranges, including beauty advent calendars, stocking stuffers, pajama sets, white elephant gifts and so many more ideas.



Check out shopDisney's new and magical holiday ornaments collection and shop ET's favorite picks below.

