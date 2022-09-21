20 Fall Products for the Pumpkin Spice-Obsessed to Try This Season: Home, Beauty, and Food
Everyone knows that the best part of fall, aside from Halloween and sweater weather, is the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything. From the frothy, syrupy sweet coffees you're happy to shell out an arm and a leg for to the seasonal candles that fill your home with the comforting scents of baked goods, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves every once in a while.
If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands have gotten in on the trend and released plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to get the full effect of autumn all season long.
On the foodie side, there's plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.
Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2022.
Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products
Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer, and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette actually smells like pumpkin spice.
Philosophy's limited edition pumpkin scent is featured in a versatile product. It can be used as shampoo, shower gel, and a bubble bath.
Treat your lips to a kukui-oil infused hydrating treatment that smells just like your favorite fall treat.
Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
Reveal supple, glowing skin with this heavenly scented shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub.
Pumpkin Spice Home Finds
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love.
Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies, and more in this adorable oven-safe dish.
If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel.
If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your home, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.
Even your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap keeps your skin soft with shea butter and aloe.
For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla, and brown butter-scented hand soap, lotion, and candle gift set.
The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now
Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with 4 bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and comforting pumpkin spice flavors.
Pumpkin Spice Flipz are here! Pair your favorite movie with some crunchy pretzels coated in a sweet pumpkin spice coating and topped with a marshmallow flavored drizzle.
Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home.
It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been trying to make for a while.
Even if you don't have a pumpkin-shaped waffle maker, you can whip up delicious seasonal breakfasts with this gluten-free, paleo, and plant-based pancake and waffle mix.
Create your own PSLs at home for way less with a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup in your morning brew.
The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes, and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.
Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice flavored goodies with Harry & David's Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice gift basket. The basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.
For a healthier alternative to PSLs, immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple.
