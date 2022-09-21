Shopping

20 Fall Products for the Pumpkin Spice-Obsessed to Try This Season: Home, Beauty, and Food

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Pumpkin spice fall 2022
Getty

Everyone knows that the best part of fall, aside from Halloween and sweater weather, is the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything. From the frothy, syrupy sweet coffees you're happy to shell out an arm and a leg for to the seasonal candles that fill your home with the comforting scents of baked goods, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves every once in a while.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands have gotten in on the trend and released plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the foodie side, there's plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2022.

Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice: Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice: Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette
Ulta
Too Faced Pumpkin Spice: Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette

Create festive eye looks with this highly pigmented pumpkin spice-themed palette, featuring 18 matte, shimmer, and glitter shades in warm seasonal hues. The best part? The palette actually smells like pumpkin spice.

$54
Philosophy Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel & Bubble Bath
Philosophy
Philosophy Pumpkin Icing Shower Gel & Bubble Bath

Philosophy's limited edition pumpkin scent is featured in a versatile product. It can be used as shampoo, shower gel, and a bubble bath.

$22
Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.
Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.
Amazon
Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment by Hanalei.

Treat your lips to a kukui-oil infused hydrating treatment that smells just like your favorite fall treat.

$20$15
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Pumpkin is the star in this Peter Thomas Roth exfoliating mask. Pumpkin enzymes help shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.

$60
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub
Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub
Ulta
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub

Reveal supple, glowing skin with this heavenly scented shea and pumpkin enzyme-infused body scrub.

$10

Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle
Amazon
Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle

Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love. 

$30
Le Creuset Mini Pumpkin Cocotte
Le Creuset Mini Pumpkin Cocotte
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Mini Pumpkin Cocotte

Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies, and more in this adorable oven-safe dish.

$34
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle
Bluemercury
LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle

If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel.

$46
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser
Bluemercury
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

If you're looking for a flame-free way to fragrance your home, go for this mouth-watering reed diffuser with scents of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.

$58
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap
Amazon
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Hand Soap

Even your bathroom and kitchen deserve a festive touch, and this pumpkin harvest hand soap keeps your skin soft with shea butter and aloe.

$10
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Pumpkin Spice Guest Set

For any upcoming housewarming or dinner parties, treat your hosts with this pumpkin spice, vanilla, and brown butter-scented hand soap, lotion, and candle gift set.

$35

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Amazon
Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

Celebrate and share the flavor of fall with 4 bags of Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Uniquely thin and deeply delicious, these cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and comforting pumpkin spice flavors.

$22
Flipz Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels
Flipz Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels
Amazon
Flipz Pumpkin Spice Covered Pretzels

Pumpkin Spice Flipz are here! Pair your favorite movie with some crunchy pretzels coated in a sweet pumpkin spice coating and topped with a marshmallow flavored drizzle.

$11
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee
Amazon
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods—Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Celebrate spooky season with Starbucks pumpkin spice coffee you can brew right at home.

$25$22
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker

It's time to make those pumpkin-shaped waffles you've been trying to make for a while. 

$15$13
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin
Amazon
Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix, Pumpkin

Even if you don't have a pumpkin-shaped waffle maker, you can whip up delicious seasonal breakfasts with this gluten-free, paleo, and plant-based pancake and waffle mix.

$9
Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL
Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL
Amazon
Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup, 750 mL

Create your own PSLs at home for way less with a few pumps of this sweet and spicy syrup in your morning brew.

$22
Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice
Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice
Amazon
Simply Organic Pumpkin Spice

The secret to pumpkin pie, lattes, and so many other seasonal treats is this blend of warm fall spices: cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.

$9
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
Harry & David
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

Indulge in all types of pumpkin spice flavored goodies with Harry & David's Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice gift basket. The basket includes yummy treats like a pumpkin Bundt cake, caramel pumpkin marshmallows, pumpkin butter, Moose Munch Pumpkin Spice Ground coffee and more.

$80
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend
Blume
Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend

For a healthier alternative to PSLs, immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple.

$25

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Wine Clubs, Advent Calendars and Subscriptions for 2022

18 Best Host and Hostess Gifts That'll Ensure You Get Invited Back

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The 36 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More

The 36 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

10 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More