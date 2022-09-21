Everyone knows that the best part of fall, aside from Halloween and sweater weather, is the return of pumpkin spice-scented-and-flavored everything. From the frothy, syrupy sweet coffees you're happy to shell out an arm and a leg for to the seasonal candles that fill your home with the comforting scents of baked goods, pumpkin spice reminds us to indulge ourselves every once in a while.

If you and your loved ones have a similar affinity for the sweet and spicy unofficial flavor of fall, you're in luck. Our favorite brands have gotten in on the trend and released plenty of pumpkin spice-themed products to get the full effect of autumn all season long.

On the foodie side, there's plenty of coffee syrups and blends for whipping up PSLs at home, plus special seasonal treats and baking mixes. If you want your home to encompass the feeling of comfort, we've found so many heavenly-smelling candles, air diffusers, and soaps in different variations of pumpkin spice — from the classic latte scent to earthy chai and refined pomander. And for beauty, we've found everything from a pumpkin spice-scented eyeshadow palette (yes, really) to pumpkin enzyme-infused skincare treatments.

Whether you're looking to envelop yourself and your family in the spirit of the season or hunting down the perfect gift for a fellow PSL aficionado, here are the best pumpkin spice products to shop for fall 2022.

Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products

Pumpkin Spice Home Finds

LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle Bluemercury LAFCO Spiced Pomander Classic Candle If traditional pumpkin spice is a little too sweet for your taste, LAFCO upgrades the classic fall scent with a spicy, heady blend of orange, clove, and cinnamon in a luxe artisanal glass vessel. $46 Buy Now

The Best Pumpkin Spice Foods to Shop Now

Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend Blume Blume Pumpkin Spice Blend For a healthier alternative to PSLs, immerse yourself in the flavors of fall with the new Pumpkin Spice Blend from Blume. This blend is not only rich in antioxidants, it's also made with organic pumpkin and maple. $25 Buy Now

