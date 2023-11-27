And just like that—Christmastime is right around the corner. If you're looking for ways to make the holidays more affordable this year, you're in luck: Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale is offering the lowest prices of the year on seasonal decor. There are tons of Christmas decorations on sale — including artificial Christmas trees marked down by as much as 80% off.

Shop the Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals

Today is the best time to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles. And because you can reuse them, artificial Christmas trees are actually a great way to save money year after year.

To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock next month — we've rounded up Wayfair's best Cyber Monday Christmas tree deals available now. From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate completely yourself, these deals are only around today, so hurry to get a deal on your decor for a festive and easier holiday.

Best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals at Wayfair

Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and LEGO Advent calendars.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: