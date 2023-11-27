Sales & Deals

10 Best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals at Wayfair — Deck the Halls for Up to 80% Off

Artificial Christmas Tree
Updated: 3:21 PM PST, November 27, 2023

Shop Wayfair's best Cyber Monday deals on artificial Christmas trees before December arrives.

And just like that—Christmastime is right around the corner. If you're looking for ways to make the holidays more affordable this year, you're in luck: Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale is offering the lowest prices of the year on seasonal decor. There are tons of Christmas decorations on sale — including artificial Christmas trees marked down by as much as 80% off. 

Shop the Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals

Today is the best time to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles. And because you can reuse them, artificial Christmas trees are actually a great way to save money year after year.

To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock next month — we've rounded up Wayfair's best Cyber Monday Christmas tree deals available now. From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate completely yourself, these deals are only around today, so hurry to get a deal on your decor for a festive and easier holiday.

Best Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals at Wayfair

Alyce Fir Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree

Alyce Fir Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Alyce Fir Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree features metal-hinged branches that burst out plenty of lush green needle-like leaves. The dense foliage creates a fuller and more realistic look. Plus, the frame is foldable for easy storage when not in use.

$270 $139

Shop Now

Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Color & Clear Lights

Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Color & Clear Lights
Wayfair

Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with Color & Clear Lights

This artificial Christmas tree arrives pre-strung with clear and multicolored lights that bring a bright ambiance to your home.

$657 $223

With code TAKE25

Shop Now

Frasier Grande Green Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Color Lights

Frasier Grande Green Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Color Lights
Wayfair

Frasier Grande Green Artificial Fir Christmas Tree with LED Color Lights

The needles on this tree have feel-real technology, so they even feel like a real Christmas tree.

$532 $163

With code TAKE25

Shop Now

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Forget cleaning up pine needles this holiday season! This faux fir tree features lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes.

$370 $135

With code TAKE25

Shop Now

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.

$131 $83

Shop Now

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.

$432 $154

With code TAKE25

Shop Now

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles. 

$657 $223

Shop Now

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 7-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$90 $58

Shop Now

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.

$228 $90

Shop Now

Easy Set-Up Lighted Christmas Tree

Easy Set-Up Lighted Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Easy Set-Up Lighted Christmas Tree

Featuring lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes, this Christmas tree is just what you need to add cheer and fuss-free upkeep to your home.

$200 $114

Shop Now

Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and LEGO Advent calendars.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

