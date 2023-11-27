Save up to 80% on furniture, holiday decor and kitchen essentials during Wayfair's Cyber Monday sale.
When it comes to scoring the best Cyber Monday deals on furniture and home decor, Wayfair is always one of our go-to destinations. Until the clock strikes midnight tonight, the Wayfair Cyber Monday Sale is offering home essentials at the lowest prices of the year. The retailer is offering up to 80% off across every category right now.
Shop Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to save hundreds on big-ticket items like furniture, appliances and mattresses — and Wayfair's sale does not disappoint. Now that we're going to be spending a lot more time cozied up indoors, it's the perfect time to give your home a seasonal refresh.
No matter if you're preparing to host friends and family this winter or just looking forward to hibernating all season, you'll be able to totally transform your space without breaking the bank. We even spotted discounts on iRobot Roombas to clean your space before guests arrive for the holidays.
From sleeper sofas to artificial Christmas trees, we rounded up the best Wayfair Cyber Monday deals to snag before they're gone tomorrow.
Best Wayfair Cyber Monday Furniture Deals
Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.
Wade Logan 5-Piece Pedestal Dining Set
This dining set exudes effortless elegance as it features a round glass tabletop with a polished tempered finish and four faux leather chairs.
Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away.
AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
The Geo 84" Wide Vegan Leather Sofa blends classic design elements with a touch of mid-century modern style. It features a single-seat cushion adorned with modern block-style tufting, along with two sleek back cushions.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Mercer41 Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Featuring plush velvet upholstery, this upholstered platform bed is designed to cultivate a cozy and warm ambiance.
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
Mercury Row Ronnie 60.5'' Media Console
This mid-century modern media console showcases linen-colored door panels with three removable internal shelves in a walnut finish, supported by elegantly curved U-shaped legs.
AllModern Aaron 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.
Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed
Upholstered in plush velvet, this luxurious bed frame can seriously upgrade your room’s aesthetic. Plus, it is 78% off right now.
Best Wayfair Cyber Monday Appliance Deals
Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Search recipes and grocery shop through apps right on your fridge. You can also play music from your favorite apps like Spotify. Plus, mirror your TV directly on the Family Hub and never miss a moment of your favorite show.
Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator
Timeless style meets the latest in cooling technology, innovative storage solutions, and precision temperature control with this fridge from Frigidaire. Save money and maximize energy efficiency with the Energy Star-certified appliance.
Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range
Save $1,000 on the new Samsung front control slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry. It is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen.
iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum
When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule.
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $115 off right now.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Enjoy fresh, chewable ice that retains its flavor with the TikTok-favorite GE nugget ice maker.
Best Wayfair Cyber Monday Deals on Holiday Decor
3-Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.
Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree
Rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season with this green artificial tree. Lush spruce branches give you plenty of space for all your ornaments and lights.
Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath
This elegant wreath adorned with a snowy dusting makes for the perfect decorative accent.
Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.
320-Light Icicle Fairy String Lights
Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.
Alyce Fir Dunhill Fir Christmas Tree
This artificial Christmas tree features metal-hinged branches that burst out plenty of lush green needle-like leaves. The dense foliage creates a fuller and more realistic look. Plus, the frame is foldable for easy storage when not in use.
Best Wayfair Cyber Monday Mattress Deals
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress
The Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress is designed with high-density gel memory foam for added firmness and support.
Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Take 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
