Wayfair's October Way Day sale ends tonight. Shop the best deals on iRobot Roomba vacuums to make cleaning a breeze.
If you need some extra help getting through your cleaning checklist, now is the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is back for one last day today. Along with massive discounts on furniture, mattresses and decor, the Way Day sale event has some of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals we’ve ever seen.
Because iRobot's top-of-the-line robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be a splurge. Luckily, the Way Day Roomba deals are marking down the popular vacuums by as much as 45% off. Roombas can keep your rugs and hard floors free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming. Even better, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features — like object avoidance and self-emptying — for an unbeatable cleaning experience.
Until midnight tonight, you can take advantage of Wayfair's Way Day sale and get free shipping on all orders regardless of how much you spend. We've found the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals on Wayfair to help you clean with ease.
iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum
When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.
iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum features suction power that's 10x stronger and is equipped with unique intelligence to steer clear of cords and pet waste.
iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
The iRobot Roomba i7+ will not only vacuum the floors of your home, but it'll also empty itself for up to 60 days. Plus, it offers compatibility with Google Assistant or Alexa, allowing you to manage your cleaning tasks using voice commands.
iRobot Combo I3+ Evo Robot Vacuum And Combo Jet M6 Robot Mop Bundle
Powered by Imprint Link Technology, the Combo i3+ robot vacuum and Combo Jet robot mop duo work in harmony to keep your floors spotless.
RELATED CONTENT: