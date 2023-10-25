Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back: Shop the Best Deals on Furniture and Decor Up to 80% Off

Holiday Living Room
Getty
By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 8:16 AM PDT, October 25, 2023

The savings are back! Wayfair kicks off holiday shopping with a second Way Day sale on October 25 and 26.

As the holidays begin to ramp up, so do the sales. Today is the first day of Wayfair's Way Day sale event. The budget-friendly home retailer's biggest sale of the year is back! For two days, you can score up to 80% off everything you need to make your home picture-perfect this season.

Wayfair's Way Day sale commences today, October 25 and runs through Thursday, October 26. This is the second Way Day sale event of the year, so in case you missed fall Prime Day, now's your chance to buy everything you need to prep your home for the upcoming holiday season and new year.

Shop Wayfair's Way Day Sale

With deals that surpass those of Black Friday, you can expect to find furniture for every room up to 65% off, area rugs up to 80% off, seasonal decor up to 50% off and even mattresses up to 70% off. Whether you're on the hunt for a sectional to snuggle up on chilly days, a sleeper sofa to host guests over Christmas or a new dining table before Thanksgiving, Way Day has you covered.

Sifting through the myriad of Wayfair's offers can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up the best Way Day deals on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, and kitchen and dining room furniture. 

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table

This coffee table leans into its coastal farmhouse look with natural wood finishes and a mixed material design. Plus, there's an open bottom shelf where you can keep stacks of books or storage baskets.

$500 $210

Shop Now

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.

$1,999 $1,130

Shop Now

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand
Wayfair

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand

This mid-century modern media console showcases linen-colored door panels with three removable internal shelves in a walnut finish, supported by elegantly curved U-shaped legs.

$393 $190

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $334

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

The Geo 84" Wide Vegan Leather Sofa blends classic design elements with a touch of mid-century modern style. It features a single-seat cushion adorned with modern block-style tufting, along with two sleek back cushions. 

$1,500 $790

Shop Now

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Wayfair

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Featuring plush velvet upholstery, this upholstered platform bed is designed to cultivate a cozy and warm ambiance.

$460 $187

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689 $240

Shop Now

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away. 

$900 $300

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom. 

$145 $83

Shop Now

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle
Wayfair

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle

This solid wood daybed provides comfy seating and extra space for guests to sleep. The best part though has to be that right now it's 45% off. 

$709 $330

Shop Now

Best Way Day Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set
Wayfair

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set

This dining set exudes effortless elegance as it features a round glass tabletop with a polished tempered finish and four faux leather chairs.

$730 $510

Shop Now

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)

This 2-piece bar stool set will add a contemporary touch to your kitchen or dining area. Both stools are crafted with a frame made of steel and engineered wood and supported by sleek, splayed legs. 

$237 $167

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island

Maximize your cooking space and store kitchen essentials with the Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island.

$460 $267

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard

This double-compartment sideboard offers ample storage space, making it the perfect addition for your dining room.

$490 $350

Shop Now

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.

$725 $280

Shop Now

Best Way Day Mattress Deals

Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $440

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$858 $350

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,189 $540

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress
Wayfair

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

The Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress is designed with high-density gel memory foam for added firmness and support.

$676 $375

Shop Now

Tags: