As the holidays begin to ramp up, so do the sales. Today is the first day of Wayfair's Way Day sale event. The budget-friendly home retailer's biggest sale of the year is back! For two days, you can score up to 80% off everything you need to make your home picture-perfect this season.

Wayfair's Way Day sale commences today, October 25 and runs through Thursday, October 26. This is the second Way Day sale event of the year, so in case you missed fall Prime Day, now's your chance to buy everything you need to prep your home for the upcoming holiday season and new year.

Shop Wayfair's Way Day Sale

With deals that surpass those of Black Friday, you can expect to find furniture for every room up to 65% off, area rugs up to 80% off, seasonal decor up to 50% off and even mattresses up to 70% off. Whether you're on the hunt for a sectional to snuggle up on chilly days, a sleeper sofa to host guests over Christmas or a new dining table before Thanksgiving, Way Day has you covered.

Sifting through the myriad of Wayfair's offers can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up the best Way Day deals on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, and kitchen and dining room furniture.

