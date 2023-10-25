Wayfair's Way Day Sale is here. Shop the best deals on sleeper sofas for overnight guests or your next Netflix binge.
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is in full swing with tons of deals on top-rated furniture pieces, including sleeper sofas that will ensure your guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress.
Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but early holiday sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Way Day Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds for a limited time only.
With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.
Ahead, shop the 15 best deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on.
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue.
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel.
Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.
Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon
The best-selling Serta Jameson Futon brings comfort and style to any space. The sleeper features chrome metal legs that provide stability and add a sleek touch.
Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed
If you're searching for a compact sleeper sofa, this modern couch is well suited for an apartment, studio or living room.
Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Latitude Run's upholstered sleeper sofa features durable linen blend fabric and is designed with plush back cushions for extra comfort.
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Take over 30% off Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.
Etta Avenue Costa 70'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
For a contemporary stylish look, add this gray velvet sleeper sofa to your living room. When guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds.
Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa
This sleek faux leather sleeper sofa transforms into a comfortable twin-size bed, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests.
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it an amazing deal for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room.
Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Embrace a more neutral color palette this fall with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.
Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space.
