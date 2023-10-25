Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Sleeper Sofa at Wayfair
Wayfair
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:30 AM PDT, October 25, 2023

Wayfair's Way Day Sale is here. Shop the best deals on sleeper sofas for overnight guests or your next Netflix binge.

Wayfair's Way Day Sale is in full swing with tons of deals on top-rated furniture pieces, including sleeper sofas that will ensure your guests enjoy a restful night's sleep. It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than a cumbersome air mattress. 

Furniture is typically a big-ticket purchase, but early holiday sales are the perfect opportunity to save big on home upgrades. Right now, Wayfair's Way Day Sale has thousands of furniture deals that are comparable to the savings you'd only find during Black Friday. We are talking huge savings on sectionals and sofa beds for a limited time only.

Shop Way Day Sofa Deals

With hundreds of thousands of Wayfair discounts to scroll through, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals on sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room and provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down.

Ahead, shop the 15 best deals on sleeper sofas that your friends and family won’t dread spending a night on. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's an amazing deal for an extra sleeping space.

$910 $355

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue. 

$1,350 $750

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $334

Shop Now

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Wade Logan Barrientez 85'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This tufted sleeper sofa is designed with a solid wood frame and wrapped in a neutral-colored linen blend for a textured feel.

$590 $360

Shop Now

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.

$670 $390

Shop Now

Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon

Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon
Wayfair

Serta Jameson 66.1" Futon

The best-selling Serta Jameson Futon brings comfort and style to any space. The sleeper features chrome metal legs that provide stability and add a sleek touch.

$400 $154

Shop Now

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Cancio 77'' Velvet Sofa Bed

If you're searching for a compact sleeper sofa, this modern couch is well suited for an apartment, studio or living room.

$400 $290

Shop Now

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Latitude Run 86'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run's upholstered sleeper sofa features durable linen blend fabric and is designed with plush back cushions for extra comfort.

$500 $340

Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$930 $346

Shop Now

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions
Wayfair

Serta Monroe Queen Size Convertible Sleeper Sofa with Cushions

Take over 30% off Serta's convertible queen-sized sofa, complete with high-density foam cushions for added comfort.

$1,500 $894

Shop Now

Etta Avenue Costa 70'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Etta Avenue Costa 70'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Costa 70'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For a contemporary stylish look, add this gray velvet sleeper sofa to your living room. When guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds. 

$650 $520

Shop Now

Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa

Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa
Wayfair

Corrigan Studio 71" Convertible Faux Leather Sofa

This sleek faux leather sleeper sofa transforms into a comfortable twin-size bed, making it perfect for hosting overnight guests.

$304 $240

Shop Now

Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it an amazing deal for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room. 

$440 $334

Shop Now

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Embrace a more neutral color palette this fall with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.

$1,240 $900

Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Novogratz Vintage 81.5" Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

For huge savings, this vintage sleeper sofa in pink velvet brings style and fun to any space. 

$915 $516

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Way Day Is Back! Upgrade Your Home with the Best Deals at Wayfair Now

Sales & Deals

Way Day Is Back! Upgrade Your Home with the Best Deals at Wayfair Now

Save 20% On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding, Towels and Loungewear

Sales & Deals

Save 20% On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding, Towels and Loungewear

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Save 50% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Flash Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 50% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Flash Sale

Tons of Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Wayfair Now

Sales & Deals

Tons of Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Wayfair Now

Save 33% on Nectar Mattresses and Bedding for a Cozy Fall

Sales & Deals

Save 33% on Nectar Mattresses and Bedding for a Cozy Fall

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Home

15 Expensive-Looking Furniture Pieces You Can Buy at Walmart

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Rugs for Every Room at Wayfair's Sale

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture and More

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop the 28 Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

Tags: