The Best Burrow Black Friday Furniture Deals: Save Up to $1,500 On Sofas, Bed Frames and More

Burrow Black Friday Deals
Burrow
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:24 AM PST, November 26, 2023

Shop the Burrow Black Friday Sale to save up to $1,500 on entertaining essentials before the holidays.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are still going strong with the best furniture deals at sites like Burrow. As the holiday season approaches, so do plenty of opportunities to host guests in your home. Cyber Week's furniture deals always provide the best chance to elevate your space with amazing savings.

Now through Sunday, December 3, the more you spend, the more you save at Burrow. From seating to storage and more, you can use the code BF2023 to save up to $1,500 on entertaining essentials like sofas and dining tables before the winter holidays. 

Shop the Burrow Black Friday Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently $320 off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move sofa has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger. 

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,599 $1,279

With code BF2023

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers bed frames, mattresses, and living room furniture staples like media consoles, coffee tables and bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Black Friday savings for a total home refresh before your guests arrive.

Ahead, we've picked out the best furniture deals to shop from the Burrow Black Friday Sale today.

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard
Burrow

Chorus Bed, Queen with Wood Headboard

A creaky, wobbly, or otherwise distracting bed should be the last thing keeping you up at night. The Chorus Bed does the one thing every single bed should do well: provide a quiet, stable platform for sleep. 

$1,399 $894

With code BF2023

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa

Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future.

$2,599 $2,099

With code BF2023

Union 3-Seat Sofa

Union 3-Seat Sofa
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa

The Union is Burrow's biggest, deepest, plushest, widest modular seating design to date, created with movie nights, video games, and weekend cartoons in mind. 

$2,599 $2,099

With code BF2023

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman
Burrow

Union 3-Seat Sofa with Ottoman

$3,098 $2,348

With code BF2023

Serif Coffee Table

Serif Coffee Table
Burrow

Serif Coffee Table

The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme.

$499 $399

With code BF2023

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Range 2-Piece Sofa
Burrow

Range 2-Piece Sofa

Burrow's classic loveseat features soft, overstuffed cushions and deep, expansive seats for extra comfort. 

$1,070 $856

With code BF2023

Serif Credenza

Serif Credenza
Burrow

Serif Credenza

The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy.

$899 $719

With code BF2023

Totem Credenza

Totem Credenza
Burrow

Totem Credenza

Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space.

$829 $663

With code BF2023

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

