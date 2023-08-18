Sales & Deals

Anthropologie Just Dropped Tons of Deals on Furniture and Home Decor At This Early Labor Day Sale

With the long holiday weekend just a couple of weeks away, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now.

Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 40% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major savings.

Hemming Bed
Hemming Bed
Anthropologie
Hemming Bed

For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame. 

$1,098$659
Hudson Mirror
Hudson Mirror
Anthropologie
Hudson Mirror

This hand-carved wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space in your home instantly.

$998$798
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser
Anthropologie
Textured Trellis Six-Drawer Dresser

Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.

$1,398$979
Fern Wall Cabinet
Fern Wall Cabinet
Anthropologie
Fern Wall Cabinet

Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.

$698$489
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table
Anthropologie
Sonali Cement Indoor/Outdoor Dining Table

A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.

$1,598$1,119
Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Wallpaper
Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Wallpaper
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Wallpaper

We love this playful yet elegant wallpaper in any space, but it's especially effective in bedrooms.

$128$96
Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen
Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen
Anthropologie
Scarlett Rattan Room Divider Screen

If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you.

$498$299
Electra Table Lamp
Electra Table Lamp
Anthropologie
Electra Table Lamp

Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip.

$248$174
Quincy Executive Desk
Quincy Executive Desk
Anthropologie
Quincy Executive Desk

Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.

$1,598$959
Mono Outdoor Dining Table
Mono Outdoor Dining Table
Anthropologie
Mono Outdoor Dining Table

Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease.

$2,498$1,499

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

