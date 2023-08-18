Anthropologie Just Dropped Tons of Deals on Furniture and Home Decor At This Early Labor Day Sale
With the long holiday weekend just a couple of weeks away, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now.
Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 40% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.
Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major savings.
For a simple, minimalist look, opt for this oak veneer bed frame.
This hand-carved wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space in your home instantly.
Maximize on your storage while still maintaining a stylish home aesthetic with this textured wood dresser.
Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors.
A sculptural, room-anchoring piece, this striking table boasts meticulous craftsmanship and a clever design. The base is artwork in itself.
We love this playful yet elegant wallpaper in any space, but it's especially effective in bedrooms.
If you're looking for a way to create a divide in your space or add a boho touch to your home, this is the perfect piece for you.
Unexpectedly groovy, the entirety of this eclectic table lamp lights up — glowing from base to tip.
Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye.
Strong and weather-resistant, this stone terrazzo dining table lets you enjoy your outdoor oasis with ease.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Last Chance to Shop Pottery Barn's Best Early Labor Day Home Deals
The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now
The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now
The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Sony and More
The Best Early Labor Day Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 On 4K TVs
Away's Fan-Favorite Luggage Is Up to 35% Off for Labor Day
Shop the Best Travel Gear for Labor Day Getaways
Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Can't-Miss Deals
Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop Right Now