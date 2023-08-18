With the long holiday weekend just a couple of weeks away, Labor Day sales are just heating up. This is one of the best times of the year to save on all things home so you can revamp your space for less. Start saving big with the help of Anthropologie's Labor Day Home Event where thousands of stylish essentials are on sale right now.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Now for a limited time, shoppers can save up to 40% on furniture, bedding, decor, candles and more during the Anthropologie sale. Whether you need an outdoor dining set or a new mirror and bed frame, the deals at Anthropologie can make every corner of your home absolute perfection.

Of course, with a sale this big, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the number of options Anthropologie has for the taking, especially when you can get such steep discounts. We've combed through the epic sale to find the best items worthy of a spot in your cart.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from the Anthropologie sale for major savings.

Hudson Mirror Anthropologie Hudson Mirror This hand-carved wooden frame floor mirror will elevate any space in your home instantly. $998 $798 Shop Now

Fern Wall Cabinet Anthropologie Fern Wall Cabinet Want to invest in a show-stopping furniture piece without spending a $1,000? Look no further than this charming cabinet with brass-finished hardware and tempered glass doors. $698 $489 Shop Now

Quincy Executive Desk Anthropologie Quincy Executive Desk Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye. $1,598 $959 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

