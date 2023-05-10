Shopping

The Best Linen Bedding Picks for Summer: Shop Sheet Sets from Brooklinen, Parachute, Pottery Barn and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Linen Bedding
Getty

By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.

If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. So with all the time you'll spend there, create the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself. While we all know the importance of a comfy mattress and cozy duvet, finding good sheets is also key.

Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, cotton sheets, silk sheets, and just about any other fabric you can imagine. We're partial to the linen sheets, made from flax plant fiber that start out crisp and cool and soften over time after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're 30% more durable than cotton sheets meaning they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. The natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating as things warm up under the covers.

If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. Shopping bonus: Some retailers are offering early Memorial Day 2023 deals on bed sheets. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in 10 different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

$299$269
FOR QUEEN SIZE
Quince European Linen Sheet Set
Quince European Linen Sheet Set
Quince
Quince European Linen Sheet Set

Made from European flax, this sheet set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcases. Pick from 17 beautiful colors when purchasing these breathable sheets. 

$289$170
FOR QUEEN SIZE
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set

West Elm's best-selling European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. 

$270$230
Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet
Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet
Bed Threads
Bed Threads Wildflower 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet

How gorgeous is this wildflower color from Bed Threads? If you bundle their products together you can save 20% on your order.

$120
FOR FULL/QUEEN SIZE
Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set
Sijo
Sijo LuxeWeave Linen Sheet Set

A stone wash makes these linens ultra soft for an extra cozy night's sleep. 

$255$217
FOR FULL SIZE
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn European Flax Linen/Cotton Sheet Set

Get the best of both worlds with this cotton and linen-blend sheet set from Pottery Barn. And for a limited time you can save on this bedding bundle. 

$179
FOR FULL SIZE
Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle Linen Sheet Set

Naturally repel dirt and wick away moisture with these luxurious linen sheets from Tuft and Needle. Shop these sheets soon as their early Memorial Day Sale is quickly clearing out their stock.

$280$252
FOR CAL KING SIZE
Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover
Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover
Schoolhouse
Schoolhouse Market Stripe Linen Duvet Cover

Already have the linen sheets? Grab yourself a linen duvet cover, like this colorful option from Schoolhouse, to round out your bedding situation. 

$299$180
FOR FULL/QUEEN SIZE
Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set
Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set
Boll & Branch
Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set

There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care. 

$358
FOR KING SIZE
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute
Parachute Linen Sheet Set

You'll love these European flax sheets that get softer with each wash. The light and airy sheets are made in Portugal. 

$209
FOR QUEEN SIZE
Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack
Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack
Amazon
Wool Dryer Balls Smart Sheep 6-Pack

Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused up to 1000+ loads and will leave your laundry soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling. 

$30$19
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT: 

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas & Bedding Are 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Save Up to $740 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now

Warm Up to Summer: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

15 Work-Appropriate Summer Fashion Essentials for Women

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Spring Adventures