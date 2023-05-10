By now, we all know the truth: Snoozing peacefully through the night helps us awaken renewed and refreshed for the day ahead.

If you're getting your full eight hours of sleep each day, experts estimate you'll spend about a third of your life in bed. So with all the time you'll spend there, create the perfect sleeping sanctuary for yourself. While we all know the importance of a comfy mattress and cozy duvet, finding good sheets is also key.

Finding the right sheets can be easier said than done because the market is saturated with so many types: Linen sheets, cotton sheets, silk sheets, and just about any other fabric you can imagine. We're partial to the linen sheets, made from flax plant fiber that start out crisp and cool and soften over time after each wash. The main benefit to linen sheets is that they're 30% more durable than cotton sheets meaning they'll last longer and you'll get more bang for your buck. The natural flax fibers create sheets with a self-cooling effect, so you don't have to worry about overheating as things warm up under the covers.

If you're in the market for new bed sheets, check out our selection of the best linen sheets from across the web. Shopping bonus: Some retailers are offering early Memorial Day 2023 deals on bed sheets. After a night of sleeping on this new linen bedding, you'll understand the hype.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Pre-washed in small batches, this linen sheet set already has that comfy and cozy feel. The set is offered in 10 different colors and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. $299 $269 FOR QUEEN SIZE Shop Now

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set Boll & Branch Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set There are different types of flax plants and these sheets from Boll & Branch are made with Belgian flax. Belgian flax is the most durable and is also sustainable, so these sheets will last a long time with proper care. $358 FOR KING SIZE Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas & Bedding Are 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Save Up to $740 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

The Best Mattresses We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Early Memorial Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Now

Warm Up to Summer: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals

The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

15 Work-Appropriate Summer Fashion Essentials for Women

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Camping Gear and Essentials to Pack for Spring Adventures