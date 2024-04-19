If spring cleaning has you noticing some existing gaps in your furniture and decor, don't fret. Now is the perfect time to fill the space in your home because Apt2B just kicked off an epic sale on all of the brand's modern furniture. From best-selling couches to bar carts and nightstands, look no further than Apt2B's Live Colorfully Sale to score massive savings for the new season.

Now through Tuesday, May 7, Apt2B is offering 20% off all furniture and decor sitewide. You can also get an extra 5% off custom seating. Plus, free shipping is included with everything.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

No matter which part of your home you’re looking to spruce up, Apt2B has makes it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good but is also built to last. The Live Colorfully Sale at Apt2B is practically a one-stop shop for your furniture shopping this spring.

Since high-quality, furniture pieces can be expensive, seasonal savings from your favorite brands are the best way to go when you’re looking to purchase big-ticket items like sectionals, platform beds and credenzas. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeper sofa, or looking to upgrade your dining room set, shop the best furniture deals from Apt2B's sale below.

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end. $3,198 $2,558 Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $1,598 $1,262 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,098 $1,598 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $2,098 $1,702 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $748 $598 Shop Now

Monroe Ottoman Apt2B Monroe Ottoman Apt2B's Monroe Ottoman features high density foam cushioning to provide a cozy and supportive feel. $898 $718 Shop Now

Aiken Nightstand Apt2B Aiken Nightstand The Aiken Collection is made from Acacia wood and instantly warms up any space. This nightstand features a sizable drawer plus an open shelf for excellent storage. $548 $438 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $648 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,698 $1,358 Shop Now

Annandale Table Lamp Apt2B Annandale Table Lamp The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza. $158 $134 Shop Now

