As sad as we are about summer coming to an end, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.

Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon.

If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood are always a safe (and affordable) bet.

Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.

Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz Amazon Snif Off The Grid Scented Candle, 8.5oz "There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it." $44 Shop Now

