15 Fall Candles To Make You Excited For the End of Summer: Shop Yankee Candle, Boy Smells, Voluspa and More
As sad as we are about summer coming to an end, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.
Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon.
If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood are always a safe (and affordable) bet.
Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.
The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.
Evoking the scent of crackling firewood in the crisp autumn air, LAFCO's best-selling Feu de Bois is a must for colder seasons.
As comforting as your favorite Starbucks drink, Skylar's ultra-popular Vanilla Sky candle features notes of cappuccino, vanilla and caramelized cedar.
Inspired by the beloved fall treat, this apple cider-scented soy wax candle is a steal at 2 for under $20.
Nothing screams fall quite like a PSL, and this candle has all the pumpkin spice scents you know and love.
Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender.
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Transform your home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.
Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, P.F. Candle Co.'s products provide a clean, comforting burn for hours — and we especially love the brand's best-selling teakwood and tobacco scent.
For something a little more on the refreshing side, this Sage and Citrus pick from Yankee Candle is a classic.
"There's nothing more relaxing than unplugging, unwinding, and going 'Off the Grid' when I light this candle!" one reviewer praised this amber and sandalwood scent. "$44 for a candle may give some folks an initial sticker shock, but this is a classic case of 'you get what you pay for,' meaning this candle is beyond worth it."
A heartwarming blend of masala chai and wild pumpkin makes this the quintessential fall candle.
This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.
While this might seem like a ridiculous amount of money to spend on a candle, hear us out: LAFCO's Labdanum Absolute is the pinnacle of luxury with an intoxicating, resinous aroma and hand-blown glass vessel that doubles as decor.
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Have a 'Meg Ryan Fall' — The Fall Fashion Trend Loved on TikTok
The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall
Save Up to 70% On Kate Spade's Best Handbags for Fall — Today Only
Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale
Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection
The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP
Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend