Just in time for the fall season, Diptyque has brought back its sold-out seasonal candle to fill your home with warmth. Year after year, the French fragrance brand’s limited-edition Citrouille candle flies off the shelves. Available now through November 23, the Diptyque pumpkin candle truly captures the essence of fall while creating an inviting ambiance.

Diptyque Citrouille Candle Diptyque Diptyque Citrouille Candle Cozy up your home with the limited-edition Citrouille candle that captures the essence of the season with homey notes of pumpkin and spice. $74 Shop Now

With temperatures dropping and the outside air getting crisp, it’s the best time of year to embrace everything pumpkin spice and cozy up inside with a fall candle. Warm and delicious, the Citrouille candle features "mouthwatering notes of chestnut and spices, inspired by traditional pumpkin pies, mingle with crisp green accents of fruit," writes Diptyqe.

For more autumn scents, Diptyque's lineup also includes Noisetier, which evokes a "tree's fresh green leaves and the delicately crunchy praline notes of its hazelnuts, just beginning to ripen." If you prefer a fruitier fragrance, Coing has hints of apple and pear that conjure up the flavor of quince preserves.

Take a closer look at the restocked Diptyque Citrouille candle and get yours on Diptyque's website before it sells out this season.

