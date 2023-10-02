Amazon carries so many of our favorite fall candles, from classic pumpkin spiced latte to luxurious labdanum and amber.
As the official start of Autumn is here, there's one thing that always makes us excited for the start of fall: candle season.
Like slipping into a sweater for the first time in months or snuggling up on the couch for a scary movie, lighting a scented candle makes us forget all about our end-of-summer blues. The candle market has absolutely exploded in the last couple of years, and now there are more options than ever to choose from. To help you prepare for cozier days ahead, we've found the best fall candles for every budget — all available on Amazon.
If you're looking for something luxurious to celebrate the start of fall, LAFCO's crackling cedar Feu de Bois and Harlem Candle Co.'s sultry amber and rose Josephine are well worth the splurge. For candles that are like your favorite fall beverages in a jar, opt for NEST Pumpkin Chai and Mrs. Meyer's Apple Cider. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath and P.F. Candle Co Teakwood & Tobacco are always a safe (and affordable) bet.
Below, check out the best fall candles Amazon has to offer — starting at just $6.
LA JOLIE MUSE Pumpkin Chai Candle
A 75 hour burning candle in a luxury glass jar that can double as a decor.
Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
The unofficial scent of fall is Yankee Candles' sweet and spicy Autumn Wreath.
LAFCO New York Signature Candle, Feu de Bois
Evoking the scent of crackling firewood in the crisp autumn air, LAFCO's best-selling Feu de Bois is a must for colder seasons.
Skylar Fall Cashmere Candle
As comforting as your favorite Starbucks drink, Skylar's ultra-popular Vanilla Sky candle features notes of cinnamon, almond, and ginger.
Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle, Apple Cider (Pack of 2)
Inspired by the beloved fall treat, this apple cider-scented soy wax candle is a steal at 2 for under $20.
Harlem Candle Company Josephine Luxury Candle
Fill your home with the inviting scents of bergamot, rose, vanilla, and amber, inspired by the revolutionary Josephine Baker.
Cedar Stack Boy Smells Candle
Transform your home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.
ILLUME Verde Lidded Jar Candle, Rhubarb & Honey
Uplifting and sweet but not too-sweet, this plant-based candle from ILLUME's new Verde collection brings the serenity of nature indoors.
La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle
Look no further than the La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle for a fall-scented candle that doubles as gorgeous decor.
P.F. Candle Co. Teakwood & Tobacco Classic Standard Scented Soy Wax Candle
Made with 100% domestically grown soy wax, P.F. Candle Co.'s products provide a clean, comforting burn for hours — and we especially love the brand's best-selling teakwood and tobacco scent.
Coco Benjamin Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle
Switch it up a bit by burning this unique hand-poured pumpkin-pecan-waffle-scented candle.
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Signature 20oz Large Tumbler 2-Wick Candle
For something a little more on the refreshing side, this Sage and Citrus pick from Yankee Candle is a classic.
NEST Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Scented Classic Candle
A heartwarming blend of masala chai and wild pumpkin makes this the quintessential fall candle.
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.
Glade Candle Jar, Air Freshener, Cashmere Woods 2-Pack
If you're looking to perfume your home on a budget, Glade's candles get the job done with modest packaging and an evocative cashmere, bergamot, jasmine and vanilla bean aroma.
