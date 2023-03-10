Spring is truly one of the most evocative seasons when it comes to scents. From newly budding flowers and fresh fruits to green earth and cleansing rain, we can practically smell the arrival of springtime. While we wait for longer days and warmer nights, you can bring the renewing energy of spring indoors with a new scented candle.

Lighting a candle not only fills our home with our favorite scents, but also lends a cozy ambiance and relaxation to any space. This season, we're celebrating the arrival of spring with heady florals, uplifting citrus and grounding earthy musks. There are hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of scented candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 15 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point.

From Yankee Candle and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best spring candles.

Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle Amazon Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle "Smells like tomatoes on the vine, summer days, and all those lovely outdoorsy smells," wrote one happy reviewer of this candle from Boy Smells. "It's pricey but I think worth it. A lovely candle to keep in the kitchen and burn all year round." $38 Shop Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Amazon SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Shop Now

