15 Best Candles You'll Want to Burn All Spring 2023: Shop Our Top Picks for a Fresh Home Scent

By Lauren Gruber
Spring is truly one of the most evocative seasons when it comes to scents. From newly budding flowers and fresh fruits to green earth and cleansing rain, we can practically smell the arrival of springtime. While we wait for longer days and warmer nights, you can bring the renewing energy of spring indoors with a new scented candle.

Lighting a candle not only fills our home with our favorite scents, but also lends a cozy ambiance and relaxation to any space. This season, we're celebrating the arrival of spring with heady florals, uplifting citrus and grounding earthy musks. There are hundreds, or maybe even thousands, of scented candles to choose from, but we've rounded up 15 of our favorite scents for celebrating the new season at every price point.

From Yankee Candle and Bath and Body Works steals to higher-end options from Diptyque and LAFCO, you're sure to find your next signature home scent with our picks for the best spring candles. 

Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle
Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle
Amazon
Boy Smells Gardener Scented Candle

"Smells like tomatoes on the vine, summer days, and all those lovely outdoorsy smells," wrote one happy reviewer of this candle from Boy Smells. "It's pricey but I think worth it. A lovely candle to keep in the kitchen and burn all year round."

$38
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle
Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle
Nordstrom
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvee Glass Jar Candle

Not only is this iridescent vessel absolutely gorgeous, but it also perfumes your home with the scents of sparkling wine, grapefruit and barrel oak.

$34
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Spring into the new season with the uplifting aromas of lemon and lavender.

$24$22
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony
Amazon
LAFCO New York Duchess Peony

Florals are a must for spring, and this peony, camelia and rose water scent comes in a reusable hand-blown glass jar.

$75
Bath & Body Works Peach Bellini
Bath & Body Works Peach Bellini
Amazon
Bath & Body Works Peach Bellini

This peach bellini-scented candle is bound to put you in a better mood in an insant.

$23
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle
Amazon
Illume Beautifully Done Essentials BlackBerry Absinthe Vanity Tin Scented Candle

This sultry blend of ripe blackberries, soft jasmine and comforting amber is the ultimate bedroom fragrance.

$28$26
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Grapefruit Candle

Brighten up rainy days with a sparkling grapefruit scent from beloved candle brand NEST.

$35
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Café al Fresco Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Awaken your senses with aromas of coffee, caramel and cinnamon.

$31$25
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque Baies Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Baies Candle

Juicy, tart blackcurrant berries and romantic rose make this longtime favorite candle a sensual choice for spring.

$78$61
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
Amazon
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle

Fill your home with the cult favorite scent of Le Labo Santal 26 — made from 100% soy wax.

$89
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Amazon
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3-Wick Scented Candle
Amazon
White Barn Bath and Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Large 3 Wick Candle

Get your hands on one of Bath and Body Works' best-selling candles, an enchanting blend of refreshing woods and frosted lavender. 

$30$28
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle
Amazon
Paddywax Candles Sonora Collection Bergamot and Fresh Fig Scented Candle

We'd get this candle for the hand-painted vessel alone, but the unique bergamot and fresh fig scent is equally as lovely.

$34
CLR Yellow Scented Candle
CLR Yellow Scented Candle
Nordstrom
CLR Yellow Scented Candle

Manifest sunny days with a warm blend of basil, water orchid and patchouli.

$48
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle
Nordstrom
Harlem Candle Company Home Luxury Candle

Bergamot, neroli, green tea and lilac come together to create a truly joyful fragrance in your home.

$48

