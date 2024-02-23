Home

Kacey Musgraves Launches 'Deeper Well' Candle with Boy Smells That's Sure to Sell Out Fast

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kacey Musgraves Launches 'Deeper Well' Candle with Boy Smells
Boy Smells
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:54 AM PST, February 23, 2024

Kacey Musgraves' new "Deeper Well" candle collaboration with Boy Smells is here.

Fresh off the release of Kacey Musgraves' new single "Deeper Well", the singer-songwriter is keeping things burning with the launch of her new candle with Boy Smells. Inspired by the song of the same name, this marks Musgraves' second candle collaboration with the beloved brand. 

The Deeper Well candle is a sound-to-scent interpetation that follows Musgraves and Boy Smells’ best-selling Slow Burn candle that the company couldn't keep in stock for a while. It's all about a return to nature and finding peace in one's surroundings, which lends itself well to a home fragrance.

Deeper Well

Deeper Well
Boy Smells

Deeper Well

The Deeper Well candle by Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells features earthy gourmand notes of mushroom accords and raspberry that activate wet patchouli—while eucalyptus, sage, and lavender infuse a soft, fresh comfort.

“It’s airy but grounded. Sky and dirt. Foreign but home. The divine feminine. The peaceful masculine. An examination of what you make room for. What fills your soul. A hug from someone you’ve missed," says Mugraves about her new candle's scent. "It’s the growing roots in your garden; a symbol of your ruthless reaching for something better. Deeper Well is being brave enough to leave the shallow in search of wiser waters.”

Available now exclusively on BoySmells.com and kaceymusgraves.com, the $56 candle will eventually launch in retail stores worldwide including Sephora, Nordstrom and SpaceNK. The Kacey Musgraves x Boy Smells collab is one of the best spring candles you can get for the new season.

To keep things glowing, Boy Smells has also bundled the new Deeper Well candle with the fan-favorite Slow Burn candle in a Kacey Musgraves Duo. When you buy both candles together, you save $13 compared to buying each separately.

The Kacey Musgraves Duo

The Kacey Musgraves Duo
Boy Smells

The Kacey Musgraves Duo

Get both of Boy Smells' collaborations with Kacey Musgraves and save. This iconic duo features, award winning candle, Slow Burn and new candle, Deeper Well. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Self Care Favorites on Amazon

Beauty & Wellness

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Self Care Favorites on Amazon

The Best Candle Gift Sets

Gifts

The Best Candle Gift Sets

Shop the Best Electric Candle Warmers on Amazon

Best Lists

Shop the Best Electric Candle Warmers on Amazon

How Kacey Musgraves Achieved Her Clean Beauty Look at the GRAMMYs

Beauty & Wellness

How Kacey Musgraves Achieved Her Clean Beauty Look at the GRAMMYs

Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music in GRAMMYs Commercial

Music

Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music in GRAMMYs Commercial

Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Blunt From Willie Nelson in Her House

News

Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Blunt From Willie Nelson in Her House

Tags:

Latest News