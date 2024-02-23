Kacey Musgraves Launches 'Deeper Well' Candle with Boy Smells

Fresh off the release of Kacey Musgraves' new single "Deeper Well", the singer-songwriter is keeping things burning with the launch of her new candle with Boy Smells. Inspired by the song of the same name, this marks Musgraves' second candle collaboration with the beloved brand.

The Deeper Well candle is a sound-to-scent interpetation that follows Musgraves and Boy Smells’ best-selling Slow Burn candle that the company couldn't keep in stock for a while. It's all about a return to nature and finding peace in one's surroundings, which lends itself well to a home fragrance.

Deeper Well Boy Smells Deeper Well The Deeper Well candle by Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells features earthy gourmand notes of mushroom accords and raspberry that activate wet patchouli—while eucalyptus, sage, and lavender infuse a soft, fresh comfort. $56 Shop Now

“It’s airy but grounded. Sky and dirt. Foreign but home. The divine feminine. The peaceful masculine. An examination of what you make room for. What fills your soul. A hug from someone you’ve missed," says Mugraves about her new candle's scent. "It’s the growing roots in your garden; a symbol of your ruthless reaching for something better. Deeper Well is being brave enough to leave the shallow in search of wiser waters.”

Available now exclusively on BoySmells.com and kaceymusgraves.com, the $56 candle will eventually launch in retail stores worldwide including Sephora, Nordstrom and SpaceNK. The Kacey Musgraves x Boy Smells collab is one of the best spring candles you can get for the new season.

To keep things glowing, Boy Smells has also bundled the new Deeper Well candle with the fan-favorite Slow Burn candle in a Kacey Musgraves Duo. When you buy both candles together, you save $13 compared to buying each separately.

