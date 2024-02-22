Jennifer Lopez's year is off to a busy start.

She recently released her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now, celebrated the debut of the album's corresponding movie musical, and announced her first tour in five years. Even with all of these things going on, the singer, actress and mogul took time out of her schedule to hop on Amazon Live and share some of her go-to self-care products.

Shop Lopez's Self-Care Essentials

When J.Lo talks about her favorite products — be it clothing, accessories or skincare — we listen. "One of the things that I’ve learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time to prioritize ourselves and love ourselves with a little self-care," Lopez shared. What makes her collection of faves even sweeter is that her Amazon picks are all created by women-owned brands.

During the live, J.Lo speaks about her new album and the movie musical called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, streaming now on Prime Video. The musical, which Lopez co-wrote, is a dramatization inspired by her journey to find love. She stars in it along with Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.

Shop some of Lopez's Amazon recs for a celeb-caliber self-care routine below, from relaxing candles to organic skincare. Many of these finds are affordable and can be at your doorstep fast, thanks to Amazon Prime.

AIIR Smoothing Cream Amazon AIIR Smoothing Cream Give your hair the TLC it needs with this smoothing cream that promises to nourish and repair. $32 Shop Now