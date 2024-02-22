Beauty & Wellness

Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Self-Care Favorites on Amazon — Starting at Just $14

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Jennifer Lopez
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:17 PM PST, February 22, 2024

The women-owned brands Lopez recommends are affordable and available on Amazon.

Jennifer Lopez's year is off to a busy start. 

She recently released her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now, celebrated the debut of the album's corresponding movie musical, and announced her first tour in five years. Even with all of these things going on, the singer, actress and mogul took time out of her schedule to hop on Amazon Live and share some of her go-to self-care products

Shop Lopez's Self-Care Essentials 

When J.Lo talks about her favorite products — be it clothing, accessories or skincare — we listen. "One of the things that I’ve learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time to prioritize ourselves and love ourselves with a little self-care," Lopez shared. What makes her collection of faves even sweeter is that her Amazon picks are all created by women-owned brands.

During the live, J.Lo speaks about her new album and the movie musical called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, streaming now on Prime Video. The musical, which Lopez co-wrote, is a dramatization inspired by her journey to find love. She stars in it along with Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more. 

Shop some of Lopez's Amazon recs for a celeb-caliber self-care routine below, from relaxing candles to organic skincare. Many of these finds are affordable and can be at your doorstep fast, thanks to Amazon Prime.

Cactus Flower and Jade Large Scented Soy Candle

Cactus Flower and Jade Large Scented Soy Candle
Amazon

Cactus Flower and Jade Large Scented Soy Candle

Light a candle and get ready to relax. This handmade soy wax candle is made with natural oils.

Collapsible Water Bottle

Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon

Collapsible Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is key, and this collapsible water bottle won't take up too much space. 

Sister.ly Drinkware Opulent Angled Cocktail Coupe Glasses

Sister.ly Drinkware Opulent Angled Cocktail Coupe Glasses
Amazon

Sister.ly Drinkware Opulent Angled Cocktail Coupe Glasses

When you're due for some "me" time, the occasion is worthy of these coupe glasses.

$55 $47

with coupon

Shop Now

Arcana Arc Water Bottle

Arcana Arc Water Bottle
Amazon

Arcana Arc Water Bottle

This water bottle helps you time things out so you can crush your daily hydration goals. 

$25 $19

Shop Now

AIIR Smoothing Cream

AIIR Smoothing Cream
Amazon

AIIR Smoothing Cream

Give your hair the TLC it needs with this smoothing cream that promises to nourish and repair.

Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter

Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter
Amazon

Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter

Stay moisturized with this organic whipped body butter that comes in a ton of scents. 

$22 $20

Shop Now

Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic and Makeup Bag

Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic and Makeup Bag
Amazon

Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic and Makeup Bag

This unique cosmetics bag opens up into a platter so you can easily see everything that you have.

Asutra Organic Anti-Aging Face Oil

Asutra Organic Anti-Aging Face Oil
Amazon

Asutra Organic Anti-Aging Face Oil

Add this moisturizing product that contains pomegranate oil, rosehip oil and geranium oil to your skincare routine.

Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller

Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller
Amazon

Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller

Upgrade your skincare routine with a face roller that may help reduce puffiness. 

$16 $15

Shop Now

Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks

Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks
Amazon

Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks

It's not an at-home spa night without a face mask. These sheet masks are infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, aloe vera and stem cell extracts.

Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle

Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle

Light this candle in a spa-like palo santo patchouli scent. These candles are made in Pittsburgh.

Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle

Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle

Another relaxing scent option is salt and sea.

Edens Garden Meditation Essential Oil Synergy Blend

Edens Garden Meditation Essential Oil Synergy Blend
Amazon

Edens Garden Meditation Essential Oil Synergy Blend

Pop some essential oils in your diffuser to create a relaxing atmosphere. This blend has a warm, floral aroma. 

nodpod Body Compact Weighted Blanket

nodpod Body Compact Weighted Blanket
Amazon

nodpod Body Compact Weighted Blanket

Many find weighted blankets relaxing. This 6.5-pound option has a warm and cool side, so you can feel comfortable any time of year.

nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
Amazon

nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

The ideal self-care night ends in a good night's sleep. This sleep mask offers a gentle, comforting pressure while blocking out light. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch J.Lo's New Movie 'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story' — Now Streaming

Streaming

Watch J.Lo's New Movie 'This Is Me… Now: A Love Story' — Now Streaming

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

Style

Shop Jennifer Lopez’s Intimissimi Lingerie Collection

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

Home

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Best Lists

20 Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — ILIA, Sunday Riley, Laneige and More

Tags:

Latest News