The women-owned brands Lopez recommends are affordable and available on Amazon.
Jennifer Lopez's year is off to a busy start.
She recently released her ninth studio album This Is Me... Now, celebrated the debut of the album's corresponding movie musical, and announced her first tour in five years. Even with all of these things going on, the singer, actress and mogul took time out of her schedule to hop on Amazon Live and share some of her go-to self-care products.
Shop Lopez's Self-Care Essentials
When J.Lo talks about her favorite products — be it clothing, accessories or skincare — we listen. "One of the things that I’ve learned is that we have to make it OK to take some time to prioritize ourselves and love ourselves with a little self-care," Lopez shared. What makes her collection of faves even sweeter is that her Amazon picks are all created by women-owned brands.
During the live, J.Lo speaks about her new album and the movie musical called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, streaming now on Prime Video. The musical, which Lopez co-wrote, is a dramatization inspired by her journey to find love. She stars in it along with Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.
Shop some of Lopez's Amazon recs for a celeb-caliber self-care routine below, from relaxing candles to organic skincare. Many of these finds are affordable and can be at your doorstep fast, thanks to Amazon Prime.
Cactus Flower and Jade Large Scented Soy Candle
Light a candle and get ready to relax. This handmade soy wax candle is made with natural oils.
Collapsible Water Bottle
Staying hydrated is key, and this collapsible water bottle won't take up too much space.
Sister.ly Drinkware Opulent Angled Cocktail Coupe Glasses
When you're due for some "me" time, the occasion is worthy of these coupe glasses.
Arcana Arc Water Bottle
This water bottle helps you time things out so you can crush your daily hydration goals.
AIIR Smoothing Cream
Give your hair the TLC it needs with this smoothing cream that promises to nourish and repair.
Glimmer Goddess Organic Whipped Body Butter
Stay moisturized with this organic whipped body butter that comes in a ton of scents.
Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic and Makeup Bag
This unique cosmetics bag opens up into a platter so you can easily see everything that you have.
Asutra Organic Anti-Aging Face Oil
Add this moisturizing product that contains pomegranate oil, rosehip oil and geranium oil to your skincare routine.
Celestial Silk Amethyst Face Roller
Upgrade your skincare routine with a face roller that may help reduce puffiness.
Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks
It's not an at-home spa night without a face mask. These sheet masks are infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, aloe vera and stem cell extracts.
Sweet Water Decor Palo Santo Patchouli Candle
Light this candle in a spa-like palo santo patchouli scent. These candles are made in Pittsburgh.
Sweet Water Decor Salt and Sea Candle
Another relaxing scent option is salt and sea.
Edens Garden Meditation Essential Oil Synergy Blend
Pop some essential oils in your diffuser to create a relaxing atmosphere. This blend has a warm, floral aroma.
nodpod Body Compact Weighted Blanket
Many find weighted blankets relaxing. This 6.5-pound option has a warm and cool side, so you can feel comfortable any time of year.
nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
The ideal self-care night ends in a good night's sleep. This sleep mask offers a gentle, comforting pressure while blocking out light.