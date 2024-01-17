We've got the deets on the skincare and haircare items J Lo uses to prepare for the red carpet.
Never aging and always flawless, Jennifer Lopez always slays it on the red carpet—or really anywhere she goes. Even sporting sweatpants with her hair tied up, she still looks stunning with clear, glowing skin and shiny hair without any frizz in sight.
So how does the superstar maintain her signature glowing skin and perfectly styled hair with such a busy schedule? While her healthy, active lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials, and, well, genetics, are all a big part of her age-defying looks, the skincare and cosmetics she uses also play a role.
Luckily for us, J Lo shared a behind-the-scenes, getting ready for the Golden Globes video on her Instagram detailing the skincare routine she used to prepare for the big event.
At the Golden Globes, Lopez looked pretty as a picture. She wore a custom couture baby-pink strapless gown from Nicole + Felicia featuring a fluttering cape with exaggerated rose sleeves. The gorgeous gown didn't steal the spotlight, because J Lo's natural beauty was enhanced with golden glossy, old Hollywood curls and her shimmering makeup highlighted her glowing skin.
Based on her getting ready video for the awards show, the majority of skincare products Lopez uses are from her own skincare and beauty line, JLo Beauty. Ready to try out the products the multi-talented artist uses to achieve her glowing, flawless skin for the red carpet?
Here's our round-up of where to find the skincare items the star used for the Golden Globes.
Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Skincare Products
JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask
The night before the Golden Globes, Lopez used the JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask. Infused with That JLo Glow Serum, this three-piece mask aids in tightening and lifting while helping deliver hydration, luminous brightness and supernova-level glow.
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum
J Lo's first step of her Golden Globes skincare routine was The JLO Glow Serum. This ultra-rich gel serum features niacinamide, a sugar-derived matrix and yeast-derived ferments to help brighten, firm and hydrate skin.
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster Cream
For her moisturizer, Lopez slathers on this rich Blockbuster Cream which features hyaluronic acid, peptides and yeast-derived ferments to help skin look plump and hydrated.
JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream
For her eyes, Lopez chose JLo Beauty's That Fresh Take Eye Cream. Made with patented peptides and a blurring complex, this eye cream can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster
Mix this complexion booster with a moisturizer or liquid foundation for a sheer, luminous and even finish. Lopez uses the Pink Champagne shade, but there are other colors available.
J Lo Beauty Beso Balm Lip Mask
While not listed in the products, we spied Lopez using this hydrating lip balm before putting on her makeup with the glam squad.
Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Hair Products
Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham worked with Lopez to achieve her signature golden locks for the Golden Globes.
"There are times when Jennifer is blonder, but not right now," said Cunningham in a statement. "She likes her hair brown, so we have ribbons of blonde throughout.”
Cunningham further explained what it took to get this look, "I give everyone an Olaplex treatment while they're sitting in my chair. If I touch up their roots, Olaplex is going everywhere after that."
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
"While I do her base, I like to use Olaplex Bond Perfector Nº.2, the professional version of Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector. Afterward, I’ll do her highlights, and we always mix the Olaplex into the highlights," explained Cunningham.
Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment
"If you’re doing it at home, put on your base, and then use Olaplex Nº.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment and Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector at the same time. They’re both treatments—one is a cream, and the other one is a liquid," explained Cunningham. "After putting color on your roots, you can spray Olaplex Nº.0 onto the ends, and then put Nº.3 all over the ends.”
