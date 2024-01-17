Never aging and always flawless, Jennifer Lopez always slays it on the red carpet—or really anywhere she goes. Even sporting sweatpants with her hair tied up, she still looks stunning with clear, glowing skin and shiny hair without any frizz in sight.

So how does the superstar maintain her signature glowing skin and perfectly styled hair with such a busy schedule? While her healthy, active lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials, and, well, genetics, are all a big part of her age-defying looks, the skincare and cosmetics she uses also play a role.

Luckily for us, J Lo shared a behind-the-scenes, getting ready for the Golden Globes video on her Instagram detailing the skincare routine she used to prepare for the big event.

At the Golden Globes, Lopez looked pretty as a picture. She wore a custom couture baby-pink strapless gown from Nicole + Felicia featuring a fluttering cape with exaggerated rose sleeves. The gorgeous gown didn't steal the spotlight, because J Lo's natural beauty was enhanced with golden glossy, old Hollywood curls and her shimmering makeup highlighted her glowing skin.

Based on her getting ready video for the awards show, the majority of skincare products Lopez uses are from her own skincare and beauty line, JLo Beauty. Ready to try out the products the multi-talented artist uses to achieve her glowing, flawless skin for the red carpet?

Here's our round-up of where to find the skincare items the star used for the Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Skincare Products

Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globes Hair Products

Celebrity colorist Tracey Cunningham worked with Lopez to achieve her signature golden locks for the Golden Globes.

"There are times when Jennifer is blonder, but not right now," said Cunningham in a statement. "She likes her hair brown, so we have ribbons of blonde throughout.”

Cunningham further explained what it took to get this look, "I give everyone an Olaplex treatment while they're sitting in my chair. If I touch up their roots, Olaplex is going everywhere after that."

