Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of her viral moment with Brie Larson!

Three days after the pair's Golden Globes introduction -- which happened in front of ET -- the songstress is still emotional.

"It brings tears to my eyes now because it's very moving," the 54-year-old told Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday. "You give your heart and soul to this, and when you're an artist, I think you know that and understand that."

Lopez reflected on their meeting, and how Larson's reaction reminded her of the women in Hollywood she has been inspired by.

"I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me," she added. "When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, and I was just staring in her eyes, because she was so locked in with me and just like, 'I have wanted to tell you this for so long,' I saw myself. I saw a little girl."

She added through tears, "And to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming. It was very lovely to have an experience like that. I don't think I ever imagined I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watched their movies. Who is kinda in a way, my contemporary."

Lopez shared that the moment may be more special to her than Larson.

"Even to feel that way, and to express that and to be so kind," she said. "That was a very kind thing that she did. And it meant a lot to me. Probably even more than it did to her."

The sweet introduction between Larson and Lopez went viral following Sunday's Golden Globes.

While wrapping her interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, Larson realized that the "Jenny From the Block" singer was right behind her.

"Oh my god. Oh my. I'm gonna cry," she said while choking back tears. "I can't deal with J.Lo."

Larson added, "I can't. I'm gonna cry. I'm gonna cry. I can't."

An emotional Larson worked up the courage to speak to the "Can't Get Enough" singer as she took her position alongside her on the podium.

"Hi, how are you? I'm such a huge fan," Lopez told the Lessons in Chemistry actress while giving her a hug.

"You mean so much to me," Larson responded after the hug. "I saw Selena and it made me wanna be an actor. And you've always meant so much to me. It's been a dream of mine. Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important, thank you."

"You're gonna make me cry," Lopez exclaimed, to which Larson responded with, "I've been wanting to say that to you for a long time."

Visibly shocked by the moment, Larson looked back at her mom, before showing one final moment of admiration, and letting Lopez have her interview.

"How sweet is that? It's amazing I'm going to cry," Lopez told ET. "She brought up the movie Selena that so many years later still touches people. It's very moving to me too."

Larson was still buzzing from the moment on Monday. The star took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Lopez holding hands.

"The perfect moment doesn’t exis-," she wrote.

