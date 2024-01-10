Here comes the bride and her groom, and her groom, and her groom!

Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single, "Can't Get Enough," on Wednesday and it's a fun trip down the aisle.

The video begins with her magical day, as Lopez -- wearing a stunning cutout gown -- stands at the altar in front of her groom, Tony Bellissimo, as they each declare, "Till death do us part."

Despite the chatter from the guests, the pair happily dance down the aisle and make their way into the reception. Just when it seems like things are all great with groom number one, a new leading man appears for the first dance.

Enter groom number two, Derek Hough. The pair have their first dance, and dazzle the crowd (who still have a lot to gossip about) with a ballroom-style routine. Lopez is all smiles as she celebrates her big day, but as she and Hough spin through the excitement...a new groom enters the picture.

Trevor Jackson proudly takes his place as the third and final groom. Jackson and Lopez dazzle through the seated dinner, group dance number and "cursed" bouquet toss.

The wedding day winds down, and Lopez and her three grooms cut the cake -- and the wedding and video end on a gloomy note.

Reality hits, while Lopez sits alone, and the voices of her grooms echo all the things she has done wrong in the relationship.

The release of the "Can't Get Enough" visual kicks off the start of J.Lo's This Is Me...Now era.

Next month, Lopez is set to release the album, that has been 22 years in the making, alongside the This Is Me...Now: A Love Story musical experience.

The project, which was written and directed by Dave Meyers, was something major for the Marry Me actress.

"It was a lot," she told ET on Sunday at the Golden Globes. "And it was a big undertaking but, you know, when you believe in something and you really have a story to tell, nothing can stop you."

However, the music and the experience is a full-circle moment for Lopez, who also had some help from her Oscar-winning husband, Ben Affleck, for the project.

"It was really from my brain and my life," she shared. "It's def about the journey from the This Is Me...Then album to the This Is Me...Now album to what that was like."

In anticipation for the release, Lopez has been teasing different parts of the project via social media.

Over the weekend, Lopez shared a behind-the-scenes video from a recent listening session, attended by Zane Lowe, Steve Mackey and more.

"Recently I had some people in the music industry I respect come listen to my #THISISMENOW album…and then THIS happened…3 DAYS AWAY sooooo excited. #CantGetEnough," she wrote.

In the video, Lopez shares that she's a little "nervous and excited" for the reactions. Judging from Lowe's excitement, though, the crowd was feeling the project.

"This Is Me... Now is Jennifer Lopez’s story, in Jennifer Lopez’s words," a statement says. "With an unprecedented rawness, vulnerability, and searing honesty, she has crafted a powerful and heartfelt ode to her journey of self healing and everlasting belief in fairy tale endings."

This is Me...Now the album, and the full film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, will be released Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

This is Me...Now available for pre-order now.

