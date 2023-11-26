Jennifer Lopez Teases 'This Is Me...Now' Musical Experience

Let's get loud...because Jennifer Lopez has something exciting on the way!

On Saturday, the 54-year-old triple threat teased an exciting new announcement for her upcoming project.

"HEAR IT. SEE IT. LIVE IT. SHARE IT... More on Monday. #THISISMENOW," she wrote on Instagram.

Lopez's post included a short clips from what appears to be a musical film as she sings "this is me now."

Before the video ends, the "I'm Real" singer gives her fans a hint at what's to come with a special message.

"This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and the reality of life's journey on the search for truth and love," she wrote as she signed off, "Jennifer."

While fans have to wait to see what's to come, according to the hashtag, Lopez's latest project will center around her upcoming album, This Is Me...Now," which he announced last year. The project -- which doesn't have a release date -- is the follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.

Since making the announcement, the "I'm Real" singer has teased what's to come and revealed the track list which includes the song, "Dear Ben Pt. II," which is a continuation of "Dear Ben" a song she dedicated to her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Ben Affleck.

Lopez teased the lyrics to the song in August when she penned message to the love of her life on their 1-year wedding anniversary.

Last year, Lopez spoke with Vogue and share what the upcoming project means to her.

"This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," she said. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way -- but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone. And I."

