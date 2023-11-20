Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck brought the heat to Las Vegas!

On Friday, the couple hosted a poker and blackjack tournament at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort to raise money for Affleck's non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative. Mr. and Mrs. Affleck kicked off the evening on the red carpet, where they showed off their style.

Affleck wore a three-piece blue suit, which he paired with a relaxed white shirt, that he kept open at the collar.

As for the "Waiting for Tonight" songstress, she took on the carpet in style -- and showed off a lot of leg -- in a cutout dress by David Koma. The dress featured a built-in choker that doubled as the neckline, and jewels that accented the revealing black look from top to bottom.

According to her Instagram, the 54-year-old's glam featured J.Lo Beauty products.

Together, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, posed on the carpet, showing minimal PDA.

Inside the event, the pair was affectionate and supportive of each other.

Jennifer and Ben shared PDA inside of the star-studded event

"Jen and Ben looked very cute together on Friday night while hosting a poker tournament at LAVO in Las Vegas for Ben’s non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative," a source tells ET. "Jen was sitting close to Ben while he played poker and at one point, she sat on his lap. Jen was very supportive of Ben as he played for a few hours. Ben was winning and everyone at the event was impressed by his skills."

The source adds, "They stuck by each other throughout the night and waited for one another when one of them would go to the bathroom or another area of the venue. Ben took a lot of photos with fans and seemed to be in a relaxed mood."

Notable guests included Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe, James Marsden, as well as Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, who also showed PDA throughout the night.

"Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola, also looked super happy together at the event and arrived holding hands," the source says. "They looked like they were having a great time and stayed by each other's side as they mingled and grabbed food together. Jon was very friendly and also took pictures with anyone who asked."

In recent months, Lopez and Affleck have been putting their love on display and basking in that honeymoon glow.

Earlier this month, the "Let's Get Loud" singer opened up about how her leading man makes her feel beautiful.

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in a new interview promoting her J.Lo Beauty brand Beso Balm. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

