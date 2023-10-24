Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed an afternoon of pumpkin shopping with their kids over the weekend, and were spotted sharing a sweet moment amid the hordes of gourds.

An eyewitness at Tina's Pumpkin Patch in Sherman Oaks, California, tells ET that the couple "looked like they were having a fun family day. They were kissing and holding onto each other and looked very in love."

"Jennifer was so nice and offered to take a picture with my daughter, [who] loves her," the eyewitness added.

Another onlooker tells ET that the pair "were walking around like any other family there. They looked like they were having a good time. They were both very kind and very friendly."

In videos captured at the pumpkin patch on Sunday, Affleck and Lopez can be seen sweetly smiling at one another as they hug, before sharing a quick kiss.

A source tells ET, "Jen and Ben both have a lot of projects in the works, but are still making an effort to spend time together."

The source adds that "Ben and Jen try to keep things as normal as possible for their children."

Affleck is a father of three -- daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 11 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jen Garner. Lopez, meanwhile, is a mom to 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Their kids have connected quite fluidly and have a good, natural connection," the source tells ET, adding, "For Ben and Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting relationship, communication is key. Making sure everyone is comfortable is what matters most to them. Jen and Jennifer respect one another and have a healthy relationship. They have similar goals as mothers."

