Jennifer Lopez's newlywed glow is lasting well beyond the honeymoon phase. The 54-year-old multihyphenate is opening up about self-love and beauty, sharing how husband Ben Affleck makes her feel better than ever.

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she tells Vogue in a new interview promoting her J.Lo Beauty brand Beso Balm. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

The couple was first engaged in 2000 before calling off their wedding and eventually reconnecting in 2021. They tied the knot on July 16, 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. "The Flash" held at Ovation Hollywood on June 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the 51-year-old Justice League actor gushed over his wife's "superhuman" genes and called her "the most gorgeous woman in the world" in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In April, the Air director and star told host Drew Barrymore that he was going to share "something that's going to upset you" after she asked whether they have a "cheat drawer" of snacks in their home.

Gushing over Lopez's physique, Affleck declared: "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants."

"Whatever she wants," he emphasized. "Pizza, cookies, ice cream. Everything."

Barrymore then asked whether Lopez works out to keep her undeniably fit figure.

"She works out," Affleck replied. "I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?"

"There's no taking away the work ethic," he continued. "The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Mother" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Last week, the pair enjoyed an afternoon of pumpkin shopping with their kids and were spotted sharing a sweet moment amid the gourds.

A source told ET, "Jen and Ben both have a lot of projects in the works, but are still making an effort to spend time together."

The source added that "Ben and Jen try to keep things as normal as possible for their children."

Affleck is a father of three -- daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 11 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jen Garner. Lopez, meanwhile, is a mom to 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Their kids have connected quite fluidly and have a good, natural connection," the source told ET, adding, "For Ben and Jennifer Garner’s co-parenting relationship, communication is key. Making sure everyone is comfortable is what matters most to them. Jen and Jennifer respect one another and have a healthy relationship. They have similar goals as mothers."

