Diddy is finally addressing an online rumor that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attempted to pick up his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for a threesome while they were still dating.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the musician talked about his new music, his billionaire status and his relationship with J.Lo -- which Kimmel pressed him on.

"I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?" the late-night host asked Diddy.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Diddy sat quietly for several seconds, staring at Kimmel as the audience laughed and anxiously awaited his response.

"This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here," the rapper eventually responded, joining in on the audience's laughter.

"No, you really heard that?" the "I'll Be Missing You" singer said.

"Yeah, I watched it on the internet. You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?" Kimmel jokingly responded.

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez - Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

"I don't know what you're talking about. Jimmy, I thought we was friends," Diddy retorted.

The story Kimmel was asking Diddy about originates from recent interviews in which his former security guard, Gene Deal, has asserted that the rapper and Will Smith had beef.

In an interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Deal claimed that his former boss said Will and Jada were trying to "scoop up" Lopez from him. Deal added that Diddy told him to "stay close" in case he needed to "snuff" Will at a party in the 1990s.

Diddy dated Lopez beginning in September 1999 before they eventually parted ways in February 2001.

Diddy's appearance on the show came as he continues to promote his new music, The Love Album, which was released in September.

The album features artists like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd and is a love letter to his life.

"All my heart issues I work into my songs. I take pride on being vulnerable about my love life, and so that's why I made an album, called The Love Album, he told Kimmel. "This is about my love life."

The album is now out in stores and online.

