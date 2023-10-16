The Smith kids are wishing for privacy. Amid Jada Pinkett Smith's recent shocking revelations -- most notably that she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years -- a source tells ET that their kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents."

"They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping," the source says of the Smith kids, which also includes Trey Smith, whom Will shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino. "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

As for the 55-year-old actor, the source says he's "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids."

"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him," the source says. "Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."

Jada dropped the relationship bombshell earlier this month, in an interview ahead of the release of her memoir, Worthy.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Jada told Hoda Kotb. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

As for why they kept the whole thing under wraps, Jada explained, "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

Now, Jada revealed, she and Will are focused on "deep healing."

"What happens after that, I don't know yet," Jada said. "He's getting old. Who's going to be there for him, Hoda? It's going to be me. I'll be there. That's what we signed up for Hoda. I don't know what to tell you."

Divorce, at least at the present time, is off the table. "We don't want to," Jada said. "We love our family. And we love each other. It's more of a life partnership. Ten years from now, Hoda, who knows?"

Will broke his silence on his wife's revelations in an email to The New York Times.

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he wrote. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Then, on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the host read Jada a letter that Will wrote to her after reading Worthy.

"I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place," he wrote. "It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way."

"You are one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity. I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you," he continued. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Jada responded to her husband's suggestion, saying, "He knows I can't have no Merlot. That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker."

