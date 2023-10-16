In a heartwarming moment on Jay Shetty's podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jada Pinkett Smith received a special note from her husband, Will Smith, where he shared his deep appreciation for her candid memoir, Worthy. The note sheds light on their enduring love and deep connection despite the tumultuous journey their marriage has taken.

The note, which Jay read aloud for Jada, began with a heartfelt message of support and admiration. "I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place. It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way,” he said.

“You are one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity. I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you. If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest.”

Jada, with her characteristic sense of humor, responded to her husband's suggestion, saying, "He knows I can't have no Merlot. That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker."

The teaser for the podcast, released ahead of the full episode, provided a glimpse into Jada's discussion about her life journey, her complex relationship with Will, and the personal revelations found in Worthy. Notably, Jada reveals that she and Will have been separated since 2016, opening up about their challenges and growth as a couple.

Jada also speaks about the infamous Oscar slap incident, in which Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, an incident that sparked a significant amount of media attention and discussion.

Furthermore, the actress and host delve into her relationship with her late father, Robsol Pinkett Jr., sharing a poignant moment from her childhood when her father told her, "I can't be your father." She reflects on the profound impact this had on her life and how she coped with the emotional turmoil it caused.

Revealing deeply personal struggles, Jada discusses her thoughts of suicide during difficult moments in her life, saying, "Yeah, it's funny because when you're in those states, you're not clear. It's not like it's going to make rational sense, right? You want out of the pain and you cannot imagine your only way out is death,” she said.

“You think in your mind, you've tried everything and you're like, it's all like, God, I can't do this. I can't keep doing this. And so that's your only solution. And I tell people all the time, you know, we've had a lot of different spotlight of people who've taken their life.”

Last week, the 52-year-old actress sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb for an intimate discussion about her upcoming memoir. During the NBC News prime-time special, Jada broke down the many startling revelations from her book, including her marriage to Will. Jada shared that she and Will have been separated for seven years.

"Yes, it was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce," Jada told Hoda.

The Girls Trip star disclosed that she and Will, 55, have been leading "completely separate lives" since 2016, even though they never officially divorced.

Through the years, rumors swirled about the couple, but Jada said, "I can definitely understand why there would be misunderstandings, but none of it's true."

The separation began seven years ago, as Jada confirmed during the interview, making it a long-standing arrangement that they have successfully kept private from the public.

The couple met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and tied the knot in 1997. Over the course of their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith. Will is also a father to Trey Smith, from his previous marriage with Sheree Zampino.

