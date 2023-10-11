Jada Pinkett Smith isn't holding back when it comes to addressing her relationships with her 55-year-old actor husband, Will Smith, and 58-year-old comedian Chris Rock.

One surprising revelation from Jada's upcoming book, Worthy, is the disclosure that Chris allegedly asked her out on a date. She clarifies that it happened during a period when there were rumors that she and Will were divorcing. She notes that Chris profusely apologized after the fact.

"I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out,'" she recalls in her interview with People. "And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumors.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that."

ET reached out to Chris Rock for comment.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

Jada also addresses the ongoing aftermath of the dramatic 2022 Oscars incident where Will charged the stage and slapped Chris after he made a joke about Jada's hair.

Jada reveals to People that she hasn't spoken to the comedian since the Oscars incident. Despite the silence, Jada expresses her hope for reconciliation, stating, "Here's my desire: I just hope that all the misunderstanding around this can be cleared up and that there can be peace."

The 52-year-old actress also delves into the possible misunderstandings between her and Chris, especially in relation to the 2016 Oscars. At the time, she was a vocal advocate for the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which aimed to address the lack of diversity in nominations. Chris, who was hosting that year, incorporated jokes about Jada into his monologue.

Jada acknowledges that she may not have fully comprehended the pressures Chris faced during that period, expressing regret for not reaching out to offer support.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She mentions the importance of her role in potentially preventing the misunderstandings, stating, "All we can ever do is just look at our part and see where could I have done something that would've seemed as if... Whatever misunderstanding might've been created, what could I have done to avoid that misunderstanding?"

In her book, Worthy, Jada elaborates on the #OscarsSoWhite call to action and the subsequent interactions with Chris afterwards. She reveals that Chris called her in 2016, and they both apologized to each other, which she believes had resolved the matter.

Following the shocking Oscars incident in 2022, Jada discloses that Chris approached her during the live broadcast to apologize, though she chose not to engage in the conversation at that moment, attributing it to past issues that predated her involvement.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn't mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can't talk about this now, Chris. This is some old s**t,'" she recalls. "I thought this was [about] the Oscar 2016 and … their stuff that they had before I even came into the picture in the late ‘80s. I’ve got to leave that to Will and Chris to talk about, but they got their stuff for sure."

Regarding the joke that sparked the Oscars incident, which involved Chris making a punchline about Jada's shaved head due to her alopecia, Jada maintains a diplomatic stance, acknowledging that comedians often express themselves through humor.

She emphasizes the challenges of being in the spotlight, acknowledging that she has had her feelings hurt multiple times, but she also notes that it comes with the territory.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I mean, that's what comedians do," says Jada. "I would just have to say that I am not really here to make any judgment on how people decide to express themselves and express their art. I'll say that several times I've had my feelings hurt, for sure. I've had my feelings hurt a lot by Chris. But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory."

Additionally, Jada reveals in a preview clip of her sit-down interview with Today's Hoda Kotb that she and Will have been separated for seven years. While not a formal divorce on paper, their separation began in 2016, stemming from a mutual realization that they were clinging to idealized versions of each other.

Despite the challenges, Jada pledged to work through any obstacles and maintain their bond. In response to the Oscars incident, Will has since issued an apology and resigned from the Academy, which imposed a 10-year ban on his attendance at its events.

Jada describes her initial reaction to the incident as believing it was part of a skit until she recognized its seriousness. Her immediate concern was for Will, and she inquired about his well-being just after the slap.

