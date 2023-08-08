Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Hair Growth Amid Alopecia Battle
Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing some of her progress amid her ongoing battle with alopecia. The 51-year-old Girls Trip star took to Instagram to show some before and after photos of her hair growth.
"This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨" the actress captioned the photos.
Noting that the image with her cropped platinum locks showed what her hair currently looks like, Pinkett Smith also shared a photo of herself bald from the past.
Pinkett Smith has been upfront in the past about her battle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that can cause hair loss to one's scalp or entire body and that can be temporary or permanent.
The mother of two went public with her condition in 2018. Then in September 2022, Pinkett Smith celebrated "Bald Is Beautiful" day on Instagram.
Pinkett Smith's struggles with alopecia came to the forefront of the pop culture conversation in March 2022 when comedian Chris Rock cracked a "GI Jane" joke at the 2022 Oscars about her shaved head, prompting her husband, Will Smith, to rush the stage and slap the comedian across the face.
During a June 2022 episode of Red Table Talk with her daughter Willow Smith, Pinkett Smith said, "About Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."
In the weeks following the incident, Smith publicly apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Smith would be banned from attending any Academy events -- in person or virtually -- for a decade.
