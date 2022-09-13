Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day 6 Months After Chris Rock's Oscars Joke
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating "Bald Is Beautiful" day with a stunning, new selfie. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in honor of the day, which honors those without hair.
"Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the 50-year-old actress, who first addressed her struggles with hair loss back in 2018, wrote alongside the photo.
The pic saw Pinkett Smith done-up, rocking a bold, red lip. While her full outfit could not be seen, she appeared to be dressed in a gold, satin high-neck top.
She also celebrated "Bald Is Beautiful" via Red Table Talk, taking to the Facebook show's Instagram account, where she shared clips from an episode dedicated to bald beauty. The video not only featured women from her "bald boss movement," but Yvonne Orji, Sidra Smith and more stars who have appeared on the show to speak about their relationship with their hair, and rocking shorter, and sometimes bald, hairdos.
"Bald is beautiful EVERY day, but we’re not mad about showing off a little extra today! Where’s all our bald baddies at?! 👩🏼🦲🧑🏽🦲👨🏾🦲#baldisbeautifulday," the show's official Instagram account captioned the post.
The post comes six months after Chris Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the Oscars -- a joke that prompted her husband, Will Smith, to slap the comedian in the face.
Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder which causes hair loss and bald spots, addressed the Oscars incident in a Red Table Talk episode about the disorder in June.
"Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," Pinkett Smith said at the top of the June 1 episode.
"Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she added. "The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring this thing called life together."
In the weeks following the incident, Smith publicly apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Smith would be banned from attending any Academy events -- in person or virtually -- for a decade.
Rock, who declined to press charges that night, has yet to officially address the incident, though he has discussed it in his stand-up shows during his current comedy tour.
