Jada Pinkett Smith is taking fans on a journey with her new memoir, Worthy.

Jada took to Instagram to announce the upcoming tell-all, which will be released Oct. 17. Touching on the "falsehoods" she says have been perpetuated about her over the last four years, the former Red Table Talk host says that through the memoir, she plans to take back her narrative.

"On October 17th, I invite you into a journey that, understandably, many think they already know. The fact that I have, in the last four years contributed to the creation and perpetuation of falsehoods about myself, in which other untrue narratives were birthed, has surely aided in the misunderstandings that surround me. This fall, with deep humility and respect, I will take back my narrative," the 51-year-old actress wrote alongside a selfie of her holding a copy of the upcoming memoir.

The new book will begin with Jada's childhood, from what she calls a "challenging" upbringing in Baltimore, Maryland, to her "controversial" life in Hollywood. The memoir will also touch on her marriage to Will Smith, her life as a mom to Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, and as a stepmom to Will's son, Trey, 30.

"My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths," she continued. "My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness."

Jada's hope, is that through the exploration of her own "tumultuous" situations and a rediscovery of herself, readers can be reminded that whatever journey they are on, they too are worthy.

"My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all…Worthy," Jada added. "Reserve your copy now, link in bio. #ourworthyjourney."

In addition to sharing a quick look at the memoir, Jada gave fans a closer look at the cover, which features a side profile photo of Jada. The striking image sees her with a bold red lip and a single dangling earring hanging from the top of her ear. But what's more intriguing, is that the photo is actually made up of thousands of smaller photos, used to create this image of the Girls Trip alum.

Jada will also be taking the tell-all on tour, kicking things off Oct. 16 in New York City before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. The tour will make 11 stops in total, with Jada bringing Worthy overseas to readers in London and Dubai.

The memoir comes after a controversial couple of years for the actress -- from husband Will slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022, to her "entanglement" with August Alsina, the cancellation of Red Table Talk and more.

As for why now is the time to tell her story, Jada tells People, "So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey. And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."

She continues, "I think people have made a lot of assumptions. And you know what? Rightfully so. I have to take ownership of that, in regards to the narrative that I've participated in, the falsehoods about myself. In the book I really explain all of that extensively as part of my reclamation journey."

