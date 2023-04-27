Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris, along with several other Facebook Watch Originals, has officially been canceled, ET can confirm.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Mina Lefevre, who was Head of Development and Programming at Meta, was part of the latest round of layoffs at the Mark Zuckerberg-run company. None of the series launched under Lefevre will return for new seasons as Facebook shifts focus from original programming to creating VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Along with the Red Table Talk franchise, which included the Gloria Estefan spinoff Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Facebook's other original series included Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, a reboot of the reality hit MTV's The Real World, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson, The Biebers on Watch and Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady.

Red Table Talk completed its original season order and the show's production company, Westbrook Studios, is currently looking for a new home.

The series, meanwhile, ended its run on Facebook Watch with a star-studded season featuring appearances by global superstar Janelle Monáe as she opened up about her coming out journey, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger alongside her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, in her first interview in over a decade, and many more notable names.

The show even addressed the now-infamous incident during the 94th Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head.

“Considering all that has happened in that last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing...some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” a message at the top of the April 20 episode read. “Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

The hosting trio spoke with ET in celebration of its third year back in 2021, and shared their perspective on the success of their dynamic series and its unexpected rise to cultural phenomenon.

"We had no idea it was gonna be this," Gammy said, as the trio reflected on what the original intentions were for the series when it debuted.

"It was a passion project that started on Mother's Day, and then Ellen [Rakieten] came and she was like, 'What are you guys gonna do with this three-generational situation?'" Jada added.

She explained that they had been approached for similar projects before, but when Rakieten proposed the idea, Willow was the right age to be involved. Ever since the first episode aired in 2018, the three have revealed intimate details of their personal lives, featured celebrities digging deep into their trauma, and explored various topics such as polyamory, gun violence, and drug addiction.

Jada explained that it's all about people feeling comfortable enough to share their truth and feeling taken care of. "We've had so many [guests] that have come and needed to share their stories and felt like Red Table was the only place," she said. "Then they actually shared their story and we get an email from them or an email from their team and it makes me feel so good when people feel like when they call in and thank you."

She added: "That to me is one of the biggest purposes of Red Table, for people to live in their humanity and not be shamed for it. And have an opportunity to heal, opportunity to make amends, an opportunity to share knowledge that they've gained from a difficult experience that we can all learn from, you know. So, I love the [episodes] that hold people up in that way."

