Bobby Brown believes he knows who's responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife, Whitney Houston, and his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, and he's sharing his thoughts on Red Table Talk. The former New Edition member appears on Wednesday's episode of the web series, and in this exclusive clip, he reveals his suspicions of foul play in the tragic deaths of both women.

Bobby and Whitney were married from 1992 to 2007 and -- as the singer tells Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith -- the two had "grown apart" by the time she had passed away. On Feb. 11, 2012, the Waiting to Exhale star was found dead in the bathtub of her Beverly Hilton hotel room in Beverly Hills. She was 48. According to the coroner report, the pop star died of drowning, and the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use. The pair's daughter died three years later, after being found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. She died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22, after spending nearly six months in a coma. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother.

In the clip, Bobby explains that he believes Bobbi Kristina's ex-fiance, Nick Gordon, had a hand in both women's death. "He was the only one there for both situations with my ex-wife and my daughter and they both died the exact same way," he says, adding that he suspects Gordon provided Bobbi Kristina and Houston with the drugs that led to their death. " I think he was more so a provider of party favors to them."

Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina's wrongful death in September 2016 when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Bobbi Kristina's conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging that he had physically abused Bobbi Kristina and stolen thousands of dollars from her. An amendment to that suit alleged that Gordon gave his girlfriend a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

In November 2016, Gordon was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit. Gordon died on Jan. 1, 2020.

Bobby appears with his wife, Alicia, to open up about his own addictions and the controversies that have followed him for decades.

