Psychedelic drugs have been far from taboo in the Smith household.

While speaking at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver Friday, Jaden Smith said his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced the family to psychedelics.

"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," Jaden said. "It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways."

Smith, 24, went on to credit psychedelics for helping him find a profound love and empathy for his siblings, Willow, 22, and half-brother Trey, 30.

"Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past," he said. "But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that's profound and beautiful."

It's not the first time Jaden or Jada has spoken about their family's use of psychedelic drugs. During a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, the pair shared their personal experiences with psychedelics.

Jada said that she was introduced to plant medicine 10 years ago to deal with depression and says the treatment "knocked it out," unlike going to therapy and being put on Prozac, "It's not successful for everybody," she said of going the traditional route. "I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place."

Jaden also used the conversation to cite recent studies that toted mushrooms as one of the most significant advances in treating depression since more traditional anti-depressants like Prozac inspired his use of psychedelics. He started using it out of curiosity, and doing so led to his understanding of what ego was "for the first time."

"It was always in my head talking, telling me what I was and what I wasn't," the actor said, sharing that he experienced ego dissolution for the first time -- an ecstatic state in which self-identity is completely lost.

Jaden continued, "That was the moment that really changed me. You get to a place where you are blocked by something, whether it's a trauma or your emotions or ego, not being able to express yourself. Psychedelics are a way to tear down that wall and see what is beyond it. Doing it guided with people who are professionals really increases the chances of having that mystical experience."

Since psychedelics are still illegal, it's important to be guided by a professional while taking psychedelics, which Jada agreed is the only way some people can feel safe enough to leave themselves in such a vulnerable position.

"You have to really wanna do it, this is not for play," she added. "You have to be willing to confront some hard stuff. It is very healing and it has changed my life."

