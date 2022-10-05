Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West's Controversial Show
Kendall Jenner is not here for Kanye "Ye" West's latest controversial line. The 26-year-old supermodel, who was previously Ye's sister-in-law, subtly showed her support for pal Jaden Smith on Twitter, liking three of his tweets about his decision to leave Ye's Paris Fashion Week show early.
"I Had To Dip Lol," Jaden wrote. "I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out."
Jaden also tweeted, "Black Lives Matter."
Kendall liked all three of the 24-year-old actor's tweets.
Kendall has previously modeled in Yeezy runway shows.
Kanye raised eyebrows earlier this week when he debuted his new Yeezy collection at his Paris Fashion Week show and shared a photo of himself and right-wing pundit Candace Owen wearing shirts with the message, "White Lives Matter." Several of his models also wore the shirts on the runway.
Many stars have spoken out against Ye's polarizing line and his subsequent online attack of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, including Kendall's supermodel pals Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.
Kendall also liked a post criticizing Ye calling the late designer Virgil Abloh his "best friend" after he made several disparaging comments about him. Ye's ex, Julia Fox, also liked the post, and Gigi commented, "Finally…. ! Thank u ! Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew kanye did not treat V like a friend. ++ V LOVED GKJ. ….. He’s watching!"
Prior to the debate over Ye's line, several other members of Kim Kardashian's family seemingly showed their support for the rapper and designer. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the Balenciaga runway show, where Ye walked on the muddy catwalk. Khloe posted several photos and videos from the show, including a selfie with Kanye and Kim's eldest daughter, North West, sitting in the front row.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and they have publicly spoken out against one another several times since.
