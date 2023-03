August Alsina -- the singer and reality TV star who had an "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith -- has not watched Chris Rock's recent live Netflix comedy special, despite a report to the contrary.

In response to a report by Page Six, which cites a source who claims Alsina found Rock's stand-up special "funny," a rep for Alsina tells ET, "This is a lie."

"Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour," the rep continued.

Rock's live Netflix special marked the first time the comedy legend addressed Will Smith slapping him at last year's 94th annual Academy Awards.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old comedian performed his Selective Outrage stand-up special in Baltimore, Maryland, live on Netflix, where he addressed the incident involving Smith.

As part of his set, Rock also addressed the rumors of an affair between Pinkett Smith and Alsina -- which she once notably referred to as an "entanglement" -- while she and Smith were separated.

"Everybody knows that had nothing to do with me. I didn't have any entanglements," he said, referring to the cheating rumors that bubbled up for the couple in June 2020. "His wife was f**king her son's friend. Now, I normally would not talk about this sh**, but for some reason, these n***as put that sh** on the internet. I have no idea why two people that talented would do something that low down."

Rock was referring to the couple's emotional episode of Red Table Talk where they candidly and tearfully addressed the speculation regarding their relationship troubles.

"We've all been cheated on, none of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us," he added. "Why the f**k would you do that sh**? She hurt him way more than I did... Everybody called him a b**ch, and who's he hit? Me!"

After the comedy special, a source told ET, "Chris had been very focused on this comedy special for the past year and his hard work paid off and now he can relax."

The source explained that this special was “a big deal” not only because it was a live streaming event, which was unprecedented, but it was the first time he addressed “the slap” in any meaningful way. "He said everything he wanted to say,” the source said. "It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking.”

Now, "Chris is ready to move on."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Rock Ready to ‘Move On’ From Oscars Slap Following Comedy Special (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

August Alsina on Moving Past Entanglement Scandal, 'Surreal Life'

Willow Smith Reacts to Mom Jada Speaking Out About 'Entanglement'

August Alsina on Current Relationship With Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith's Chris Rock Slap Brought Him and Jada Pinkett Closer

Why Will Smith Did Not Watch Chris Rock's Netflix Comedy Special