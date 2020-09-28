Jada Pinkett Smith got open and honest about her "entanglement" with August Alsina on Red Table Talk -- and her daughter, Willow Smith, couldn't be more proud. Willow revealed her reaction to how her mom spoke out about the relationship on Monday's new episode of the Facebook Watch series.

"I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'OK, that's the real deal,'" Willow shared. "That's real love."

August first revealed his and Jada's past romance during an interview in June; he claimed at the time that Will Smith gave him his blessing. Jada acknowledged their relationship together on Red Table Talk on July 10, having a candid conversation with Will about their past separation.

It was Jada who first referred to her romance with August as an "entanglement," before Will pushed her to acknowledge it was a relationship. The actress denied that her husband gave August his blessing, saying she was the only one who could provide permission in the situation.

On Monday's RTT, Jada said opening up about the romance was one of her most vulnerable moments. "[It was a] full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask," she expressed.

Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, praised her for her openness and "courage," while Willow seemed to learn valuable relationship lessons about how her parents handled the situation.

"Like, when you can be like, 'I'm with you. I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand'... that's really important,'" Willow said.

Brené Brown was the guest on Monday's episode of Red Table Talk. The episode is available now on Facebook Watch.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Struggle With Codependency

August Alsina on Current Relationship With Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina Shares Why He Addressed His Jada Pinkett Smith Romance

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks Not Wanting to ‘Burden Anybody’ on ‘Red Table Talk’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery