Vivica A. Fox has no bad blood with Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith -- following comments she made about the couple last year.

Following the 2022 Academy Awards where Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife, Vivica spoke out about Jada's silence and lack of "accountability."

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress addressed any speculation of a feud between herself and the famous couple. When asked by host Andy if there is any chance for the friend group to reconcile, Vivica assured the host that there's no hard feelings.

"Can I say, there's no beef," she said. "I just said, 'Due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.' I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don't have beef with them."

When asked if Will and Jada have a beef with her, she replied, "Not that I know of."

In June 2022, after Jada spoke about the Oscars slap on the Red Table Talk, Vivica appeared on The Wendy Williams Show, where she called the actress out.

"I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith who's career basically took a crumble that night," she said through tears about the King Richard star, who won and Academy Award the same night of the slap. "We were all rooting for Will Smith that night -- Oscar night -- we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night, as far as I was concerned, was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor."

Vivica added that she felt Jada had a larger role in the incident.

"Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended. So for me to see no accountability as a partner," she said. "Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."

Also on WWHL, Vivica played a game where she shared her first thoughts about her former co-stars, including Will and Jada.

When asked about Will, which whom she starred alongside in Independence Day, Vivica replied, "A gentleman, a hard worker."

As for her Set it Off co-star, Jada, Vivica said, "Talented little firecracker."

Never shy to speak out about a feud or lack thereof, Vivica also addressed the comments she made about Nick Cannon. During a fan phone call, the Two Can Play That Game actress was asked about calling Nick a "clout chaser," and asked if she has heard from him.

"No I did not," Vivica said. "I like Nick as a friend, but I don't get why he called me out for no reason. I really don't get the whole meaning of it. I mean he was talking about one of my exes and then threw me in the batch. So you know, Nick. It was just not cool. But you know what, if you want to talk, call me."

'A New Diva's Christmas Carol': Vivica A. Fox Names Cast's Biggest Diva IRL! (Exclusive)



