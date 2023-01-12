SZA is taking inspiration to a whole new level. The singer released the music video for her hit single, "Kill Bill," and the nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name features a special cameo by the fan-favorite assassin Copperhead, played by Vivica A. Fox.

Fox, who played assassin Vernita Green/Jeanie Bell/Copperhead in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, briefly appears in the music video to drive SZA away from her bullet-ridden trailer home after the singer is betrayed by her murderous ex-boyfriend. Although Fox doesn't wear Copperhead's signature purple velour tracksuit, her appearance is one of the many references to the movies in the action-packed video, directed by Christian Breslauer.

The video's other allusions include SZA's woman scorned -- inspired by Uma Thurman's The Bride -- Budd's trailer, O-Ren's anime sequence, and the showdown at the House of the Blue Leaves.

The single is the second from SZA's No. 1 album SOS, which has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records. It's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.

SZA took to social media to celebrate the album's accomplishments, posting to both Twitter and Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

"I don’t have s**t to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP ⛺️!! Y’all my family too 🤍 we have so much more to come," she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring a fan-made poster exclaiming her success.

SZA is set to kick off her first arena tour next month. The GRAMMY winner will embark on a 17-date trek with guest artist Omar Apollo, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See here for a full list of dates, ticket info and more.

