SZA Celebrates Making History as 'SOS' Spends 4th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Watch SZA Shock Ashanti With Sweet Fangirl Moment Backstage at M…
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 Trailer: A Matchmaker and Georgi's Re…
Cher's Mom, Georgia Holt, Dead at 96
George R.R. Martin Explains the Dragons' Design in 'House of the…
Yung Miami Seemingly Reacts to Diddy Announcing Birth of Child W…
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Naomie Ackie Prepped 6 Months to …
Howard Stern Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Whiny B****es'
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional as Her Final Season Wit…
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthingto…
The Bacon Brothers Kick Off New Season of 'Carpool Karaoke!'
Rihanna Shares First Glimpse of Her and A$AP Rocky’s Son in Ador…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals 'Sister Act 3' Details 30 Years After th…
'Little People, Big World': Amy Agrees to Help Roloff Farm But S…
'Winter House's Amanda Batula & Ciara Miller Explain Cast's Issu…
Inside Tom Cruise's Rehearsal for His Most Dangerous Stunts for …
Chris Harrison Announces New Podcast Over a Year After 'Bachelor…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late …
SZA has officially made history!
The singer's sophomore album, SOS, has reached a month sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, breaking multiple records: it's the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys' As I Am earned a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February of 2008; the first R&B album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in nearly 30 years, since Janet Jackson's Janet ruled for its first six weeks; the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 since Adele's 30 ruled for its first six weeks; and the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30's six week-run at No. 1.
SOS earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5, including 162 million streams and about 3,000 copies sold as a complete package, according to Luminate.
SZA took to social media to celebrate the album's accomplishments, posting to both Twitter and Instagram to thank her fans for their support.
"I don’t have s**t to say but thank you to God my ancestors my family my team and ALL OF YOU THAT RIDE FOR ME ! ESPECIALLY CAMP ⛺️!! Y’all my family too 🤍 we have so much more to come," she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring a fan-made poster exclaiming her success.
"4 weeks at number one is INSANE. Thank you God and thank you everyone for riding for me!!!" the singer, born Solána Rowe, wrote on Twitter.
SOS has held its position at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Taylor Swift's album, Midnights, close behind at No. 2. Both SZA and Swift recently released special digital versions of their albums to boost sales -- SZA released a digital copy featuring extra songs and new verses on two songs, while the Midnights singer broke her weeks-long silence to promote four new digital copies of her recently released album with variant artwork and bonus commentary cuts, for one day only.
SZA is set to kick off her first arena tour next month. The GRAMMY winner will embark on a 17-date trek with guest artist Omar Apollo, beginning in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping up in Los Angeles. See here for a full list of dates, ticket info and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
SZA Shuts Down Alleged Beef With Taylor Swift: 'Love to Everyone'
New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More
Lady Gaga Carried SZA's Dress After Losing to Her at the GRAMMYs
SZA Addresses Astroworld Tragedy After Fan Passes Out at Her Utah Show