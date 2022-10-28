New Music Releases October 28: Rihanna, Jin, SZA, Charli D'Amelio and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Rihanna made her triumphant return to music with her first new track in six years, "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. BTS' Jin dropped his first solo single, "The Astronaut," which features writing credits from Coldplay's Chris Martin, and his son, Moses. And Charli D'Amelio shared her debut single, "if you ask me to."
Nicole Kidman joined Luke Evans on his latest single, "Say Something," Chlöe & Latto teamed up on "For the Night," and country star-slash-Voice mentor Jimmie Allen dropped new tracks with both Tauren Wells and Cheat Codes.
Plus, new music from SZA, Yung Gravy, Paris Jackson, Keith Urban, Alicia Keys and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Lift Me Up" - Rihanna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"For the Night" - Chlöe & Latto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Shirt" - SZA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Astronaut" - JIN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Marvelous - Yung Gravy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"just you" - paris jackson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Say Something" - Luke Evans feat. Nicole Kidman
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Street Called Main" - Keith Urban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"if you ask me to" - Charli D'Amelio
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Melodic Blue (Deluxe) - Baby Keem
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"December Back 2 June" - Alicia Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Up" - Tauren Wells feat. Jimmie Allen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FAITHFUL" - Macklemore feat. NLE Choppa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Idea" - Dove Cameron
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Actual Life 3 (January 1-September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Can You Afford To Lose Me? - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lose You" - Cheat Codes feat. Jimmie Allen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sundress" - Austin Mahone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Falling For You" - Ashanti
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
G Rage - Taylor Gang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Those Days" - Nickelback
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jingle Bell Rock" - Katharine McPhee & David Foster
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forever" - Gryffin feat. Elley Duhé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Into My Body" - UPSAHL
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pushin’ A Rock" - John Oates
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"smoothie" - corook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"RSVP" - Levi Hummon & Cassadee Pope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Come Home for Christmas" - Matthew West
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love to Give" - Estoy Listo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)" - Runaway June
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Manger - Anne Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
