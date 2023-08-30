Jada Pinkett Smith Introduces New Addition to Her Family

The Smith household has gotten bigger by four little paws! On Tuesday, Jada Pinkett Smith introduced her new rescue dog to Instagram.

"Say hi to Lucco … my new rescue🐶🐾😍," the 51-year-old actress wrote.

For his moment in the spotlight, Lucco is seen nuzzling in the grass, giving the world a look at his sweet eyes.

Jada hasn't just turned the camera on her new fluff. Over the weekend, The Matrix actress shared a sweet moment featuring her husband, Will Smith, their children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, and Will's oldest son, Trey, 30, as they celebrated her memoir.

"A heart filling Saturday night with the fam✨ AND … I got to celebrate the fact that I finished recording my audiobook of Worthy that afternoon with the fam as well. Joy is all too real♥️ #familylove

#IamYouareWeareWorthy," she wrote.

In the photo, the entire Smith family is all smiles as Jaden holds up the camera to capture a selfie. Will, Jada and Trey have their arms wrapped around each other, while Willow is front row center and flashing a peace sign.

In June, Jada announced that she would be "taking back her narrative" with the release of her tell-all book, Worthy, which is out Oct. 17.

"My memoir starts at the beginning, offering an unvarnished and revealing account from my challenging upbringing in Baltimore into a controversial life in Hollywood. It’s a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths," she wrote in part. "My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness."

