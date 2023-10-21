Jada Pinkett Smith's multiple revelations about her marriage and separation from Will Smith dominated headlines throughout the week, and Saturday Night Live took aim at Jada's high-profile media blitz.

Michael Che welcomed Jada (who was, in fact, portrayed by Ego Nwodim) on a new "Weekend Update" segment, where he asked about the surprising confessions made in her new book, Worthy.

"Sorry if I seem a little tired," Nwodim's Jada shared. "I've been on the Today show 14 times in three days."

Addressing their marriage and subsequent split, Jada recalled, "The day we got married, I knew there was going to be trouble. At our wedding, someone stood up and objected."

"Who was it?" Michael asked.

"It was me. Yeah, it was me," Jada admitted. "But it's OK, 23 years later, Will and I are still a unit. And it's because we have learned that the secret to a successful marriage is never go to bed happy."

When asked why they didn't want to just get divorced, Jada reiterated that it wasn't something she wanted to do.

"Oh, no, divorce is not an option. I have principals, Michael," Jada said. "If we got divorced, he could mess around and end up happy. And I can't have that."

"But we're doing great, Michael. We really are," Jada stressed. "For the first time in a very, very long time, I am in such a solid and fortified place. Nothing makes me feel stronger than publicly cucking my millionaire husband."

One thing that the real Jada has said reinvigorated her marriage to Will was the infamous Chris Rock slap at the 2022 Oscars.

"It was the first time in years that I felt like his wife. And now I am so clear on what to do if we ever start drifting apart again," Ego's Jada told Michael. "The next time we hit a rough patch, I'm going to ask Will to shoot Kevin hart."

For more on the many shocking and surprising real revelations from Jada's memoir, check out the video below.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

