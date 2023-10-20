Despite turning the world on its head with their separation news earlier this month, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are all smiles! On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the recent celebration for Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris' 70th birthday.

Jada shared a carousel of photos from her mother's gold-themed shindig featuring the whole Smith family, including the couple's kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, and Trey Smith, whom Will shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

The slides in the Set It Off actress' gallery include photos of Jada and Gammy about to embrace as Willow, Trey and Will cheer in the background, a snapshot of Gammy getting ready to blow out the candles of her gold-and-red birthday cake, and a photo of the birthday girl with her husband, Rodney Norris.

"Gammy turned 70 years young yesterday!!! Gam Bam you look 30! We are going to celebrate all year," Jada captioned her gallery. "I love you!!! Happy Birthday again!😘♥️"

Will shared a similar group of photos to his page, including a video right after Gammy blew out her candles as the partygoers sang "Happy Birthday."

"Happy 70th, Gam Bam!!" he wrote alongside the post.

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

It's been a lively month for the Smith family. The multi-talented brood have found themselves making headlines amid Jada's recent shocking revelations ahead of the release of her memoir, Worthy.

While Jada and Will have been candid about many aspects of their relationship throughout their 25-year marriage, the Red Table Talk host shocked fans when she revealed that she and the King Richard star have been separated for seven years.

Jada dropped the relationship bombshell in an intimate interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, sharing, "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

As for why they kept the whole thing under wraps, Jada explained, "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

Jada went on to explain that she and Will are focused on "deep healing."

"What happens after that, I don't know yet," Jada said. "He's getting old. Who's going to be there for him, Hoda? It's going to be me. I'll be there. That's what we signed up for Hoda. I don't know what to tell you."

Divorce, at least at the present time, is off the table. "We don't want to," Jada said. "We love our family. And we love each other. It's more of a life partnership. Ten years from now, Hoda, who knows?"

Will broke his silence on his wife's revelations in an email to The New York Times.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in," he wrote. "You can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

Then, on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the host read Jada a letter that Will wrote to her after reading Worthy.

"I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken I was all over the place," he wrote. "It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way."

"You are one of one, a rare blend of power and delicate sensitivity. I know it wasn't easy to excavate the depths in that way. I applaud and honor you," he continued. "If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I'll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some Merlot and take a rest."

Jada responded to her husband's suggestion, saying, "He knows I can't have no Merlot. That's beautiful. That's why I can't divorce that joker."