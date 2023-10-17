The stars are putting it down on paper. These are this year's most-anticipated, top celebrity memoirs.
Here at ET, we love hearing true stories from the celebs themselves. Some of the most memorable moments in entertainment become more vivid when recounted by those who lived them, and one of the most personal ways to learn what really happened from the perspective of our favorite celebs is by reading their memoirs.
Celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads that offer new insights and uncover juicy secrets. There have already been some excellent releases this year, including Prince Harry's revealing novel, Spare, and Pamela Anderson's gripping book Love, Pamela. Paris Hilton and Elliot Page also released mesmerizing memoirs, and this month Jada Pinkett Smith and Britney Spears have memoirs set to hit shelves.
Today, October 17 marks the release of Smith's new memoir, Worthy, which takes readers on a journey through her life, from her younger years taking part in the drug trade on the Baltimore streets to how she became the successful woman she is today. The book also covers the events surrounding the infamous slap at the Oscars.
'Worthy'
Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir details her rise to fame as a Black woman in the '90s, her high-profile relationship with Will Smith and more.
Britney Spears will release her memoir later this month, on October 24. The book includes revelations and allegations about her relationships with Justin Timberlake, what life is like for her post-conservatorship and more.
'The Woman in Me'
Britney Spears is finally able to tell her own story on her own terms. The book — which is an unprecedented look into the life of one of the world's most famous and beloved stars — will be released on October 25 and is available for pre-order now.
There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the book lover in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2023 to dive into right now.
Best Celebrity Books of 2023 Available Now
Here are the best celebrity memoirs of 2023 that are available now.
Thicker than Water: A Memoir
Actress, director, producer and activist Kerry Washington offers an intimate look into her life in her first-ever memoir, Thicker Than Water.
'Making It So: A Memoir'
A New York Times and USA Today bestseller, Sir Patrick Stewart's memoir provides a look into his astonishing life.
'Down the Drain'
Actress and model Julia Fox, perhaps best known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems and thrust further into the public eye due to her relationship with Kanye West, bares it all in the memoir Down the Drain.
'Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a living legend with endless success. What is his secret? Find out in his book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, detailing the tools he himself uses.
'Paris: The Memoir'
Shedding the persona she's created for herself, Paris: The Memoir gives us a real look into who Hilton truly is as a person.
'Bad Mormon: A Memoir'
Heather Gay, known for her appearances as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, shares about her life growing up as a strict Mormon and what spurred her departure from the conservative religion.
'I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us'
Filled with mindful musings and personal stories, this enjoyable read from Broadway-legend Kristin Chenoweth is uplifting and inspiring.
'Call Me Anne'
Released in January after her unexpected death, Call Me Anne follows Anne Heche's previous memoir, Call Me Crazy. The memoir touches on her relationship with Ellen Degeneres, her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and more.
'Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth'
One of the most famous Playboy cover models, Anderson opens up about her early life and how her Hollywood persona was not her reality. The book further explores how she's taken back her life over the years.
'Pageboy: A Memoir'
Elliot Page's memoir explores how he felt suffocated by Hollywood's and audiences' expectations. The intimate story of trauma, love and healing is available now.
'Spare'
The book's title comes from an old adage referring to a monarch and their sibling as "the heir and the spare." Being Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry would be considered the spare and his elder brother Prince William the heir.
'Chita: A Memoir'
Best known for her role in West Side Story, Broadway icon Chita Rivera's heritage shaped her work. You can read about her captivating life and career in her new memoir.
Celebrity Books in 2023 Available for Pre-Order
We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.
'Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond'
Award-winning actor Henry Winkler shares his story in a vulnerable memoir coming on October 31.
'Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs'
Country music legend Willie Nelson gives an honest look into what inspired his career-defining songs in the book Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, which will be released on October 31.
'My Name Is Barbra'
A legend in her own right, Streisand's highly anticipated memoir is being released on November 7. Fans will want to pre-order this book before it sells out.
'If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir'
John Stamos is releasing a memoir in late October of this year. The book takes a journey through his fame, raising a family and how unbelievable his fortune has been for him.
Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed
If you've been playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.
'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
Hitting the top of the New York Times best-seller list for numerous weeks after its release, Jeanette McCurdy holds nothing back in her prolific memoir. Read about her abusive mother who encouraged an eating disorder and gain an inside look into what it's like to be a childhood star at Nickelodeon in this personal novel.
'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir'
Opening up about his struggles with addiction while filming the hit series Friends, Matthew Perry's memoir is raw, honest and darkly funny.
'Inside Out: A Memoir'
Demi Moore gets real in an intimate tell-all chronicling the actress' life of childhood trauma, celebrity, addiction and high-profile relationships, including her marriages to actors Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.
'Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love'
Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness — who also goes by the initials JVN — brings humor to self-acceptance in Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love. The uplifting memoir unveils the past of pain and insecurity that lies underneath their larger-than-life personality and how they found their radiant, confident spirit. Van Ness also shares their HIV-positive diagnosis in the book.
'Me: Elton John Official Autobiography'
In his first official autobiography, Elton John narrates the legendary life he's led so far — transforming from a shy boy growing up in London to an international music megastar. The "Rocketman" crooner reflects back on his path to conquering the industry, famous friendships (Princess Diana, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, just to name a few), love, fatherhood and overcoming his over a decade-long drug addiction.
